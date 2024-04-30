Updated April 30th, 2024 at 09:46 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to Hold Rallies in Maharashtra and Telangana Today
Stay tuned for all the latest updates regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and upcoming state assembly elections.
- Elections
- 4 min read
9: 46 IST, April 30th 2024
Delhi Police officials on Tuesday removed the the poster of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader Yasin Malik with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh which was put up near Mandi House Circle, in the national capital.
9: 45 IST, April 30th 2024
NCP leader and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the Opposition's INDI alliance has no PM face, adding that Rahul Gandhi cannot be compared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“More than 65% of people of the country say that they want PM Modi to be the PM. Everyone was taking the name of Nitish Kumar in 2019. But Nitish Kumar is now with PM Modi. Right now no such name is there. You cannot compare Rahul Gandhi with PM Modi,” said Pawar.
Advertisement
9: 43 IST, April 30th 2024
Responding to P Chidambaram's remark on Indian economy, Goa BJP Lok Sabha election incharge Ashish Sood said that there is no need to take him seriously as he has forgotten the situation of Indian economy.
"One of the top economists in the world Dr Manmohan Singh used to say that money does not grow on trees, somebody needs to remind this to P Chidambaram...PM Modi has pulled India's economy from the 'fragile five and put it in the top five'...Hence there is no need to take him (P Chidambaram) seriously." said the BJP leader.
8: 49 IST, April 30th 2024
Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai arrived at Vadodara airport in Gujarat on Tuesday. He will be campaigning for party candidate from Bharuch, Chaitar Vasava.
The Congress demanded the Bharuch seat for in order to keep on the legacy of veteran leader Ahmed Patel, however, it went to AAP's kitty as part of the seat-sharing arrangement. Chaitar Vasava is the INDI alliance candidate from Bharuch.
Advertisement
8: 47 IST, April 30th 2024
“This time, the Lok Sabha election is important because on one side BJP is fighting to establish dictatorship and to change the Constitution, while on the other hand, INDI alliance is fighting to save the democracy,” said Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai.
8: 32 IST, April 30th 2024
A criminal complaint was filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP colleague Atishi before a court here on Monday, accusing them of defaming the BJP and its members.
The complaint was filed by Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the media head of BJP’s Delhi unit, before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal, who posted the matter for recording pre-summoning evidence on May 4.
Advertisement
7: 55 IST, April 30th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Telangana on Tuesday, April 30. He will hold rallies in Alladurg and Sangareddy.
This will be Modi's second visit to the Southern state after the Lok Sabha polls schedule was announced.
8: 10 IST, April 30th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue his Maharashtra tour on April 30. In Maharashtra, the PM will be in Madha at 11 am, in Osmanabad at 1 pm, at Latur at 2:30 pm and in Zaheerabad.
On Monday, during his rally in Pune, the Prime Minister slammed NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar party chief Sharad Pawar, indirectly.
Speaking at the rally, the PM blamed "wandering souls" for political instability in Maharashtra 45 years ago, when Pawar rebelled against then Maharashtra Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil in 1978.
Advertisement
Published April 30th, 2024 at 07:54 IST