Responding to P Chidambaram's remark on Indian economy, Goa BJP Lok Sabha election incharge Ashish Sood said that there is no need to take him seriously as he has forgotten the situation of Indian economy.

"One of the top economists in the world Dr Manmohan Singh used to say that money does not grow on trees, somebody needs to remind this to P Chidambaram...PM Modi has pulled India's economy from the 'fragile five and put it in the top five'...Hence there is no need to take him (P Chidambaram) seriously." said the BJP leader.