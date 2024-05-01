Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | PM Modi To Campaign in Gujarat Today; Priyanka in Ajmal's Turf

LIVE-BLOG
8: 06 IST, May 1st 2024
Mandsaur's district administration organised a 'sky lantern' programme to create awareness among voters. Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur will go to polls on May 13.
8: 04 IST, May 1st 2024
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be holding a public meeting in Assam's Dhubri, which is currently held by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday.
8: 03 IST, May 1st 2024
PM Narendra Modi will hold poll rally in Banaskantha and Sabarkantha Lok Sabha constituencies of Gujarat on Wednesday, May 1.
