Updated May 15th, 2024 at 08:41 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Assam CM Himanta Tells Why BJP Needs 400 Seats
Stay tuned for all latest updates regarding Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and assembly elections
- Elections
- 2 min read
8: 32 IST, May 15th 2024
"I want to thank Dharamshala BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma for filing the nomination. Just as it was a season of fours and sixes in the IPL, we will witness fours and sixes in both Lok Sabha elections and the Vidhan Sabha elections. We will win by a record. With Sudhir Sharma in the BJP, it will provide more strength to our party and all our party leaders are going to support him," Thakur said.
8: 05 IST, May 15th 2024
In a no-holds-barred attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and INDIA bloc, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Arvind Kejriwal has become a wall of corruption and the opposition alliance will be wiped out in the polls."Those (INDIA bloc) who have allied for common greed, their policies, leadership, ideologies, and directions--nothing is the same. They have formed this alliance to stop themselves from going to jail. Kejriwal has become a wall of corruption and he has lost his mental stability inside the jail and keeps saying anything. The people of the country know the truth and they are going to eliminate the INDI alliance from the whole country," said Chouhan.
Advertisement
8: 03 IST, May 15th 2024
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that when the BJP got 300 seats, it built the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and now temples will be built at Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura and in place of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi after it gets 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls.He also said that Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) will be included in India under the leadership of PM Modi.
Published May 15th, 2024 at 08:06 IST