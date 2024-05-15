In a no-holds-barred attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and INDIA bloc, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Arvind Kejriwal has become a wall of corruption and the opposition alliance will be wiped out in the polls."Those (INDIA bloc) who have allied for common greed, their policies, leadership, ideologies, and directions--nothing is the same. They have formed this alliance to stop themselves from going to jail. Kejriwal has become a wall of corruption and he has lost his mental stability inside the jail and keeps saying anything. The people of the country know the truth and they are going to eliminate the INDI alliance from the whole country," said Chouhan.