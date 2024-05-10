Updated May 10th, 2024 at 15:03 IST
Congress Engaged in Conspiracy to Eliminate Hindu Faith: PM Modi at Maharashtra Rally | LIVE



3: 02 IST, May 10th 2024
Former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday squarely blamed nephew Chirag Paswan for his non-participation in the poll campaign in Hajipur, the seat he currently represents but is now being contested by the latter. Paras also said Chirag, the son of late Ram Vilas Paswan, has "never bothered to come and seek blessings" from his uncle. "I have never been invited", was the curt reply of Paras, when he was asked about his absence in Hajipur from where Chirag has filed his nomination.
2: 40 IST, May 10th 2024
BJP candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday filed their nomination papers for the June 1 elections.
Sandhu held a roadshow before filing his papers in Amritsar and was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other BJP leaders.
2: 39 IST, May 10th 2024
Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Karakat seat as an independent candidate, owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 16.75 crore, according to an affidavit filed by him to the Election Commission.
Singh, who had earlier refused a BJP ticket from West Bengal, on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Karakat in his home state Bihar, amid the party maintaining a deafening silence over his entry into the fray against an NDA candidate.
2: 39 IST, May 10th 2024
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday filed his nomination papers from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.
The TMC second-in-command is contesting for a third consecutive term from the seat in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. Banerjee filed his papers at the district collector's office in Alipore.
12: 57 IST, May 10th 2024
"I want to say it with utmost responsibility, be it SC, ST or OBC, ‘vanchit ka jo adhikaar hai, Modi uska chowkidar hai. Jab Modi jaisa chowkidaar ho, kisne apni maa ka doodh piya hai jo aapka hak chheen sakta hai’," PM Narendra Modi said at Nandurbar rally.
12: 47 IST, May 10th 2024
While addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Nandurbar, PM Narendra Modi said, "See the mindset of Congress. In the country of Ram, they are calling the Ram temple, anti-national. Those people who organise 'sarkari iftari', beautify the graves of terrorists for appeasement are calling our lord Ram, his temple and us, who go to Ram temple, as anti-national..."
12: 59 IST, May 10th 2024
Union Minister & BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal held a roadshow in the constituency. "Sharad Pawar can see that they are going to lose in Baramati. After that there will won't be much which will remain of their party as only 2-4 people will be left in it...," said Goyal on NCP-SCP.
12: 46 IST, May 10th 2024
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday campaigned for BJP candidate from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency Anirban Ganguly, in Kolkata. Ganguly will file nomination for Lok Sabha elections today. He said, "There is an atmosphere in favour of Modi ji and BJP in the entire West Bengal. The people have made up their minds to make Modi ji the Prime Minister for the third time with a huge majority .
12: 26 IST, May 10th 2024
“There is a wave in favour of BJP and PM Modi in the entire country. The victory of the BJP in this election will be much more grand compared to 2014 and 2019," said BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on Friday.
12: 24 IST, May 10th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a public rally at Nandurbar in Maharashtra.
10: 38 IST, May 10th 2024
BJP candidate from Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini conducted a roadshow in the city. Sanjay Tandon is filing his nomination for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, today.
10: 35 IST, May 10th 2024
"The people of Uttar Pradesh have rejected Congress and Samajwadi Party. They never formed the government in the state based on their popularity. No one even notices their roadshow. BJP will win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh," said UP Minister & BJP leader Swatantra Dev Singh.
10: 30 IST, May 10th 2024
If one acknowledges the seismic shift within the TMC owing to the re-emergence of the 'old versus new' debate that symbolises a larger power struggle between party veterans and its second rung leaders, there’s perhaps no better place to look for it than at the prestigious Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. Encapsulating contemporary dynamics within the state’s ruling dispensation, seasoned parliamentarian and sitting TMC MP for the last three terms, Sudip Bandopadhyay, will take on his prime challenger, Tapas Roy, erstwhile four-time TMC MLA-turned-BJP candidate, whose departure from the Trinamool Congress catalysed the 'old versus new' discourse.
9: 38 IST, May 10th 2024
Repolling is underway at four polling booths in Madhya Pradesh's Betul on Friday.
9: 36 IST, May 10th 2024
Repolling is underway on Friday at two polling booths in Bihar's Khagaria Lok Sabha seat, amid tight security arrangements, an official said. The voting began at 7 am at booth numbers 182 and 183, falling under the Beldaur assembly segment of the Khagaria parliamentary constituency, and will continue till 6 pm, he said. Repolling was ordered at these polling booths as voting was disrupted on account of the vandalisation of EVMs on May 7 during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
8: 18 IST, May 10th 2024
"They have lost balance. They have lost their confidence. They have lost the ground beneath their feet. They see just Eknath Shinde day in and day out. They can't even digest that I became the Chief Minister...People are with me and love me. But they can't digest it. So, they speak nonsense every day. The level of accusations has lowered. This is not the culture of Maharashtra, Balasaheb Thackeray didn't teach us that. They have sold the ideology of their father, so what can be expected of them. So, I don't respond to their accusations. I answer accusations with my work. I keep working hard day and night..."
8: 13 IST, May 10th 2024
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on Thursday attacked the Congress over Sam Pitroda's recent remarks and said the party wants to break the country on the basis of race. Pitroda stoked a major controversy with his remarks during a podcast where he cited ethnic and racial identities like Chinese, Africans, Arabs and Whites to describe the physical appearance of Indians from different parts of the country. The veteran Congress leader was an advisor to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and has been closely associated with Rahul Gandhi.
8: 11 IST, May 10th 2024
To create a “festival-like environment” on the day of voting, poll authorities in Srinagar district have prepared 32 theme-based polling booths that are colour-coordinated as per its message. Polling booths in pink, red, blue have been prepared as per their theme i.e women voters, PwD voters and young voters. Eight polling booths have also been set up to go with its theme of environmental sustainability.
10: 53 IST, May 10th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Narayanpet and LB Stadium in Telangana to address public meetings as a part of BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 today. He will also visit Odisha to hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10.
7: 09 IST, May 10th 2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and all four members of his family contesting the Lok Sabha polls will lose and the opposition party will not be able to open its account in the state.
The chief minister addressed election rallies in Gola in favour of the BJP candidate from the Kheri Lok Sabha seat Ajay Mishra and in Lakhimpur Kheri's Mohammadi for the party's Dhaurahra Lok Sabha candidate Rekha Verma.
"The defeat of the Samajwadi Party chief's family members on all five seats is certain. The SP's account will not be opened in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha election," Adityanath said in Gola.
7: 08 IST, May 10th 2024
On former Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda's controversial remarks, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "He has lowered the level of politics. These personal, caste-based accusations, discrimination...the public will answer this in the elections ..."
7: 07 IST, May 10th 2024
Congress leader and party Lok Sabha candidate from Wayanad and Raebareli seat Rahul Gandhi and CM Revanth Reddy traveled in an RTC bus after the Jana Jathara Sabha in Hyderabad.
