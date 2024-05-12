Updated May 12th, 2024 at 00:00 IST
Modi Ji Will be the PM at 75, Complete 5-Year Term: Home Minister Amit Shah
11: 58 IST, May 11th 2024
The entire nation once again wants to see Narendra Modi as prime minister for the country's development, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Saturday. Meghwal made the remark while addressing public meetings in support of the BJP's North West Delhi candidate Yogendra Chandoliya and its West Delhi nominee Kamaljeet Sahrawat.
PTI
11: 59 IST, May 11th 2024
Campaigning for Odisha's four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly seats, slated for polling on May 13, came to an end on Saturday with a slew of prominent leaders from major political parties embarking on rapid-fire tours of constituencies in southern and western parts of the state.
PTI
11: 57 IST, May 11th 2024
“Forget June 10, BJP won't be able to win Odisha in next 10 years,” Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe that the CM wouldn't be able to name the districts of his state.
10: 54 IST, May 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in West Bengal and Bihar on Sunday, May 12, amidst the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
10: 52 IST, May 11th 2024
Delhi: Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Congress leader who has been expelled for six years, yet again showed his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while reacting to Congress leader and former minister Mani Shankar Aiyar's statement. “If PM Narendra Modi were a dictator, how would people be able to speak bad about him? After June 4, PM Narendra Modi will become the PM. Mani Shankar Aiyar and other Congress leaders stay here in India but sing songs for Pakistan,” said Krishnam.
7: 20 IST, May 11th 2024
Swastika Bhubaneswari, wife of TMC candidate of Ranaghat, who has been accused of domestic violence, has joined the BJP in the presence of actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty and Jagannath Sarkar, MP and BJP candidate of Ranaghat.
7: 11 IST, May 11th 2024
AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held his first roadshow for Lok Sabha election campaign along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in the South Delhi constituency, a day after his release from Tihar jail. Party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers while Kejriwal and Mann mounted an open-roof vehicle waving and greeting people.
PTI
7: 09 IST, May 11th 2024
A high-octane campaign by political parties for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana ended at 6 PM on Saturday. The Election Commission has also made arrangements to conduct a bypoll for the Secunderabad (Cantonment) Assembly seat to be held on May 13. Earlier in the day, State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj at a press conference said all election campaigns including public meetings have to come to a halt after 6 PM today.
PTI
7: 09 IST, May 11th 2024
“When Modi ji turns 75 years, Modi ji only will be the Prime Minister and will complete the 5-year term,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's remark on PM Modi's retirement at 75.
5: 58 IST, May 11th 2024
“The amount of money being recovered from the members of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress is unbelievable. They are shameless. They should be sent to jail. Strong action should be taken against them,” said PM Modi in a campaign tour in Jharkhand today.
6: 00 IST, May 11th 2024
“Congress says they will allow minorities whatever they want to eat. What is that one food that minorities have a special interest in and the majority does not? Everyone eats everything…But there is one that we do not eat. We will not allow slaughtering of Gau Mata (cows),” said Chief Minister Yogi Sdityanath while speaking at Begusarai, Bihar today. “Ek taraf Ram Bhakt hai, ek taraf Ram Drohi hai (On the one hand, there are devotees of Lord Ram, on the other, people opposing Lord Ram)," said CM Yogi.
4: 54 IST, May 11th 2024
BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan said on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks on India's surgical strike, “Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has questioned the authenticity of the Balakot air strike. This makes one seriously think whether the Congress leadership is fighting elections from Telangana or Rawalpindi. He has insulted our brave pilots and armed forces with his reckless statement today. The Congress party is indulging in pro-Pakistan propaganda. People will see through this appeasement politics and will reject them.”
4: 54 IST, May 11th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Hyderabad today, "The biggest thing which is harmful for the entire country and especially for SC/ST, OBC is that they have introduced 4% Muslim reservation in Telangana. This 4% Muslim reservation is a robbery on SC/ST, OBC reservations. We definitely say that whenever the BJP government comes to power, we will end Muslim reservations from Telangana. I want to say about Congress' breaking of promises. They had said that we would waive off the loans of Rs 2 lakh of farmers on Sonia Gandhi's birthday. W all believed that if their government is formed, they will do it. But there was a problem in that - they would do it on which birthday of Sonia Gandhi, they did not say. So many days have passed since the government was formed, but the loan of even Rs 2 of the farmers has not been waived off..."
2: 53 IST, May 11th 2024
BJP national president JP Nadda along with TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and Janasena leader K Naga Babu held a roadshow here on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, the BJP chief said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is progressing and the common man, Dalits, youth and farmers, among others, were empowered.
2: 55 IST, May 11th 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asserted the AAP will be part of the government that will be formed at the Centre on June 4 and said the BJP will not cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released on interim bail, Mann called him "dictatorship's nemesis". "I had said it everywhere, Kejriwal is not a person but a thought. You can arrest a person but not a thought. Dictatorship's nemesis is Kejriwal," he said.
2: 55 IST, May 11th 2024
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday claimed that it will be "extremely difficult" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form the next government in the country. Addressing a press conference here, along with Bihar allies Dipankar Bhattacharya, who heads the CPI (ML) L, and Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD, Kharge also said the PM's speeches, of late, have been "devoid of the earlier spark".
2: 26 IST, May 11th 2024
While addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Nagarkurnool, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "...In Telangana Congress party has given 4% reservation to Muslims, which is unconstitutional. Give us more than 10 seats in the state and we will end this 4% reservation of Muslims and will give it to SC, ST and OBC..."
2: 24 IST, May 11th 2024
"When I was in jail, some people raised this issue that why doesn't Arvind Kejriwal resign from the post of Delhi CM? I have not come to become CM or PM…In the last 75 years, elections have been held in so many states, AAP government was formed in Delhi with the most historic majority, no other political party could win in any state with such a huge margin. They knew could never defeat AAP, so a conspiracy was hatched to send Kejriwal to jail and the government would fall but we did not fall into their trap. Hemant Soren also should not have resigned… I am fighting against this dictatorship from jail...," said the Delhi CM.
2: 20 IST, May 11th 2024
While addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Nagarkurnool, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Revanth Reddy has made Telangana an ATM for Congress party. PM Modi has sent crores of rupees for the development of Telangana, have your villages received anything?..."
1: 47 IST, May 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the Congress will not win even 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and will not be able to get the opposition party status after the polls. Addressing election rallies in Kandhamal and Bolangir Lok Sabha seats, Modi claimed that Odisha's 'asmita' (pride) is in danger and the BJP will protect it, while asserting that a "double engine" government of the saffron party will be formed in the state and a "son or daughter of the soil who understands Odia language and culture" will be made the chief minister.
1: 32 IST, May 11th 2024
"I am coming straight from jail to you. It feels great to be with you after 50 days. I just went to Hanuman temple with my wife and CM Bhagwant Mann. Bajrang Bali's blessings are on our party and us. It is by his grace that I am among you today..."
1: 36 IST, May 11th 2024
While addressing a public meeting in Odisha's Bolangir, PM Narendra Modi says, "...Under Poshan Abhiyaan, for pregnant women, I send Rs 6,000 to the bank account of every sister of Odisha but they don't get this money because Odisha govt has halted this scheme. Is this govt needed which doesn't allow to serve the poor mothers and sisters..."
12: 34 IST, May 11th 2024
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy at his memorial in Idupulapaya.
11: 44 IST, May 11th 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda on Saturday held a roadshow in Tirupati's Andhra Pradesh.
11: 45 IST, May 11th 2024
Prime Minister Modi is addressing a rally in Odisha's Kandhamal as part of his election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls 2024.
""India has made up their mind that NDA will cross 400 (in Lok Sabha). The people of Congress must note that the country has now decided that on June 4 they won't get the seats that are needed to be the opposition, they will be limited below 50 seats."
The PM felicitates Padma Shri awardee Purnamasi Jani & seeks blessings by teaching her feet, during his public meeting in Odisha's Kandhamal.
On Saturday, the PM on X said, " "It's clear that Odisha will create history in these elections!"
10: 49 IST, May 11th 2024
On Saturday, re-polling was being held at polling booth number 220 in Parthampura at Santrampur in Mahisagar district's Dahod amid complaints of booth capturing on May 7 (Third phase).
10: 30 IST, May 11th 2024
In a press conference, UP Deputy CM and BJP leader Brajesh Pathak said several leaders joined the party ahead of the fourth phase.
"Several leaders have joined us today to walk with us on the path to fulfill PM Modi’s resolution of ‘Viksit Bharat’. The first, second, and third phase of Lok Sabha elections have concluded. We hope we all will work together to fight in the upcoming phases," he said.
10: 11 IST, May 11th 2024
The Prime Minister will hold three meetings in Odisha—one at 10:30 am in Kandhamal, one in Bolangir at around 12:15 pm and one in Bargarh at around 1:45 pm.
Amid the Lok Sabha elections, the PM will hold a rally at around 5:00 pm in Chatra.
Later in the day, the PM will
9: 14 IST, May 11th 2024
Congress' Priyanka Gandhi will campaign for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Telangana today. She will address rallies in Kamareddy (in Zaheerabad) and Tandoor (in Chevella).
8: 38 IST, May 11th 2024
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur Anurag Thakur held a roadshow in the constituency on Saturday, May 11.
8: 36 IST, May 11th 2024
“Certain statements made by Sam Pitroda, profiling the country in a racial manner, were quite insulting for the whole country. It is so short-sighted and shallow. That kind of statement coming from such an imminent individual and intellectual Sam Pitroda is quite hurtful and disgraceful," said Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on the remarks of Sam Pitroda.
11: 14 IST, May 11th 2024
A day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was released from jail after receiving interim bail, he will hold a roadshow with Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann in South Delhi amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
7: 46 IST, May 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will be addressing election rallies in Odisha's Balangir and Jharkhand's Chatra.
