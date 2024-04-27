Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Hold Mega Rally in Maharashtra, Goa Today

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani attended a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. She said, "It has been said to us that after Wayanad's voting today, the Congress candidate will arrive here, but first he will visit Ram temple. They rejected the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony, now they will go to the temple as they think that this might get them votes, which means now they will go to betray god as well..."