Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Hold Mega Rally in Maharashtra, Goa Today
9: 51 IST, April 27th 2024
Bengal Assembly LoP Suvendu Adhikari says, "All the weapons found in Sandeshkhali are foreign. Explosives like RDX are used in horrific anti-national activities. All these weapons are used by international terrorists. I demand to declare Trinamool Congress as a terrorist organisation... This state is a paradise. People who watched the trailer on the incident in Khadikul, Egra, today watched the movie amid the recovery of RDX and deadly weapons in Sandeshkhali. Mamata Banerjee is fully responsible for this incident. I demand to arrest Mamata Banerjee and declare Trinamool Congress as a terrorist organisation."
9: 51 IST, April 27th 2024
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani attended a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. She said, "It has been said to us that after Wayanad's voting today, the Congress candidate will arrive here, but first he will visit Ram temple. They rejected the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony, now they will go to the temple as they think that this might get them votes, which means now they will go to betray god as well..."
9: 52 IST, April 27th 2024
Polling concluded for 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories under the second phase of general elections on Friday, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala recording 72.70 per cent voter turnout.
8: 47 IST, April 27th 2024
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "Lotus (BJP) is blooming in the second phase of voting. A large number of voters came out of their homes and reached the booths in all eight seats...BJP will win with a huge majority..."
8: 49 IST, April 27th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will hold mega election campaign in Maharashtra and Goa.
7: 28 IST, April 27th 2024
“In the last 10 years under PM Modi, no scams like the Bofors scam, 2G scam and others took place. Our economic position has risen to fifth from eleventh rank in the world. The entire country saw how we tackled COVID-19,” said BJP candidate from Telangana’s Malkajgiri, Eatala Rajender.
7: 30 IST, April 27th 2024
The Jammu parliamentary constituency, where 22 candidates are in the fray, saw peaceful polling and recorded nearly 72 per cent voter turnout on Friday in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, officials said. The overall polling figure in the constituency this time was lower than the last general election in 2019 when 74 per cent voters exercised their franchise.
7: 32 IST, April 27th 2024
"Don't vote for Congress, Only BJP deserves your vote..The inheritance tax, that congress talks about. It's a way for them to steal from the nation", said Sanjay Nirupam
Published April 27th, 2024 at 07:33 IST