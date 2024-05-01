New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav has stirred up a political storm by asking voters to make BJP win by a huge margin, moments after senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked people to vote for BJP instead of TMC in West Bengal. In the purported video that is doing the rounds on X, Shivpal is heard saying, “We have to tell to Akhilesh Yadav that on May 7, we have to ensure that BJP wins by a huge margin and we have to ensure BJP's win because you have faced a lot of hurdles in the past.” In the same video, he is also heard saying, "I would like to tell the people of Jaswantnagar to give such an injection to these Bharatiya Janata Party members that their screams reach Delhi."