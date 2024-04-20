Advertisement

New Delhi: India on Friday witnessed the first phase of voting for the mega political battle Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which is slated to take place in 7 phases. The voting for the first phase concluded with around 62.37 per cent voter turnout across 21 states and the Union Territories (UTs) for 102 Lok Sabha seats. The Lok Sabha elections 2024, which has been billed by the ruling BJP as a journey towards PM Modi’s vision of 2047 and the Opposition as a battle for survival of the democracy, on Friday kickstarted with a tentative figure of 62.37 per cent voter turnout till 9 pm.

Surprisingly, the second highest voter turnout during polling under phase 1 was recorded in West Bengal at around 77.57 percent, while Bihar witnessed the lowest turnout at 48.50 percent till 9 pm. Tripura, meanwhile, recorded the highest turnout of 80.91 per cent.

During the first phase, voting took place across 21 States and UTs including all 39 seats of Tamil Nadu, 12 seats of Rajasthan, 8 seats of Uttar Pradesh, 6 seats of Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, 4 in Bihar, 3 West Bengal, 2 seats each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya, 1 seat each of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and Lakshadweep.

First phase, great response: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a shout out to the voters after the conclusion of the first phase of voting for turning out in large numbers to exercise their fundamental right and choose their government. PM Modi took to X to thank the voters of the country saying, “First phase, great response! Thank you to all those who have voted today. Getting EXCELLENT feedback from today’s voting. It’s clear that people across India are voting for NDA in record numbers.”

Polling was largely peaceful: ECI

India recorded this big turnout during the first phase, amid sporadic incidents of violence at place in West Bengal and Manipur, wherein violence, vandalism of EVM machines and firing incidents were reported. Not only this, an accidental explosion of a grenade launcher shell occurred in Chhattisgarh that left a CRPF jawan dead.

Apart from these places, the first and the biggest phase of polling was "largely peaceful” the Election Commission of India stated. Voters braved the heat in most parts while at some places, they waited patiently in pouring rain as the world's largest poll exercise got underway at 7 am.

The National Democratic alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Modi is seeking a stronger majority for a third consecutive term, while the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc are hoping for a rebound after facing reverses in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

