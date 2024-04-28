Advertisement

New Delhi: The voting for second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 has begun with crores of voters polling their rights in 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories.

Among the 88 seats in phase-2 are many key and high-profile seats including Wayanad, Bangalore South, Mathura and Mysore, among others. Incumbent MP Rahul Gandhi is in fray from the Wayanad seat seeking re-election, while Hema Malini is eyeing third term from the Mathura seat.

Advertisement

How Some Key Seats Voted in 2019?

In Bangalore Central seat, BJP candidate PC Mohan won by over six lakh votes, defeating Congress' Rizwan Arshad who was polled 5.3 lakh votes, according to the 2019 Election Commission report.

Advertisement

In the Uttar Pradesh's Mathura segment, known for a Jat community stronghold, BJP's Hema Malini was polled 6.71 lakh votes against Rashtriya Lok Dal's Kunwar Narendra Singh who got 3.7 lakh votes.

In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, the Congress's Shashi Tharoor clinched victory with 4.16 lakh votes in favour, while BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan was the runners-up.

Advertisement

From Rajasthan's Jodhpur seat, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of the Bharatiya Janata Party clinched victory with 788,888 votes, defeating Vaibhav Gehlot of the Indian National Congress by 274,440 votes.

In Karnataka's Mysore, the BJP's Pratap Simha won the election after polling 6.9 lakh votes. The Congress's CH Vijayashankar was the runners-up.

Advertisement

During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won from Kerala's Wayanad with 7 lakh votes. His nearest rival PP Suneer from the Communist Party of India (CPI) became runners-up with 2.7 lakh votes.

Divided in seven phases, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw first phase of voting last friday for 102 seats and 21 states and Union Territories. The voter turnout was recorded at 65.5 per cent.

Advertisement

In the second phase of polls, voting is underway for all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir.



