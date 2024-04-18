Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Constituencies, Top Guns in Phase-1 | Full List

Advertisement

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1: The much awaited festival of democracy, the Lok Sabha elections, will begin on Friday, April 19, with the first phase of voting across 21 states and Union Territories.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, starting April 19 and concluding on June 1, to elect the 543 members of lower house of the parliament. The result will be announced on June 4.

States undergoing polls in phase-1 are Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Assam (5 seats), Bihar (4 seats), Chhattisgarh (1 seat), Madhya Pradesh (6 seats), Maharashtra (5 seats), Manipur (2 seats), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1 seat), Nagaland (1 seat), Rajasthan (12 seats), Sikkim (1 seat), Tamil Nadu (39 seats), Tripura (1 seat), Uttar Pradesh (8 seats), Uttarakhand (5 seats), West Bengal (3 seats), Andaman and Nicobar (1 seat), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Lakshadweep (1 seat) and Puducherry (1 seat).

The first phase of polling will be held across 102 parliamentary constituencies on Friday. Security arrangements at polling booths have been made, informed the Election Commission.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Top Guns in Phase 1

Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur Seat): The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister is seeking re-election and third consecutive victory from the Nagpur constituency in Maharashtra.

A former Indian Police Service officer, Kuppuswamy Annamalai, has been fieled from the Coimbatore seat to take on the DMK and AIADMK candidates. His candidature also reflects the prospects of the BJP which is trying hard to gain electoral success in the southern region. Nakul Nath (Chhindwara): Nakul Nath, son of former chief minister Kamal Nath, is seeking re-election from the Chhindwara constituency, a segment long held by his father. Despite BJP's strong hold in entire Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara has voted for the Congress. But it will be crucial to see whom people will vote this time amid change in political discourse.



