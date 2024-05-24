Updated May 24th, 2024 at 09:18 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Poll Campaign Ends For Phase 6, PM Modi to Start Punjab Push
9: 17 IST, May 24th 2024
Himachal Pradesh: State party President Dr Rajeev Bindal says, "People of the state are excited to listen to their leader...People in large numbers are coming here to listen to him (PM Modi)...All the people here have decided to make PM Modi prime minister for the third term..."
8: 44 IST, May 24th 2024
Condemning the act of West Bengal police of halting BJP's roadshow on Thursday, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said that "jungle raj" is prevailing in the state and that the democratic system has been insulted.
8: 42 IST, May 24th 2024
The campaigning for the sixth phase of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections came to an end on Thursday. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray in the 57 Lok Sabha seats from eight states and Union Territories (UTs) that will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.
8: 40 IST, May 24th 2024
As the campaigning for sixth phase of Lok Sabha election came to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead BJP's charge in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.
Published May 24th, 2024 at 08:45 IST