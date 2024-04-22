Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 10:45 IST
10: 45 IST, April 22nd 2024
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai along with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya held a roadshow, in Bengaluru.
10: 39 IST, April 22nd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh at 2 pm on Monday.
10: 37 IST, April 22nd 2024
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai says, "Congress has become desperate because for Congress Karnataka is like an ATM. Even during the assembly elections we had warned, how Congress would use Karnataka as their ATM. They are bleeding the state dry, a state which was in revenue surplus before former CM Bommai left office, has become a revenue deficit now. People are clear and the same mistake will not be made again...All 28 seats BJP-NDA alliance will sweep in Karnataka..."
On law & order situation in the state, he says, "Law & order is always bad whenever Congress is in power. They do all kinds of appeasement politics. What happened in Hubballi is not only disturbing but extremely worrying..."
10: 37 IST, April 22nd 2024
Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader & party's candidate from Meerut Lok Sabha constituency, Arun Govil says, "...BJP will win this seat...There is a brand value of PM Modi, which he has proved. This election is for 'Viksit Bharat'. BJP has a very good track record..."
8: 49 IST, April 22nd 2024
Kerala: Congress candidate from Thrissur, K Muraleedharan says, "We can win here with a thumping majority. This time we will retain all our sitting seats. We will capture the seat of Alleppey (Alappuzha), KC Venugopal is contesting there. We will win 20 out of 20 seats..."
On Rahul Gandhi's rally on 22nd April, he says, "He will be the future Prime Minister. So, his campaign will definitely boost our work."
8: 48 IST, April 22nd 2024
Former Rajasthan Assembly speaker and Congress candidate from Bhilwara Lok Sabha Constituency CP Joshi says, "Low voting percentage (in the first phase) is a reflection that voters aren't happy with the government schemes. Clearly, the government has failed with its plans, and the result will not be good for BJP... Before 2014, it was Congress' policies that helped India to move towards the category of developed nation. After 2014, what they (the central govt) have done except sell the assets?... The resolution that we made through 'Nyay Patra' we will be fulfilling all those things that we couldn't complete earlier while being in power like giving one lakh to women, employment to the youth, fixing minimum wage at Rs 400 and many such things."
7: 52 IST, April 22nd 2024
Voting under the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26 will take place in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.
7: 51 IST, April 22nd 2024
Repolling at 11 polling booths in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency is underway in Manipur.
