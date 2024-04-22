Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai says, "Congress has become desperate because for Congress Karnataka is like an ATM. Even during the assembly elections we had warned, how Congress would use Karnataka as their ATM. They are bleeding the state dry, a state which was in revenue surplus before former CM Bommai left office, has become a revenue deficit now. People are clear and the same mistake will not be made again...All 28 seats BJP-NDA alliance will sweep in Karnataka..."

On law & order situation in the state, he says, "Law & order is always bad whenever Congress is in power. They do all kinds of appeasement politics. What happened in Hubballi is not only disturbing but extremely worrying..."