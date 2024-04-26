“When there is a will, there is a way.” We have heard this thing so many times, but there are very few occasions where we see it happening. But it came true when a 78-year-old lady came to cast her vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.



The incident was reported from the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency during the elections. Jayanagara is having elections in the second phase. The notable thing about this incident was that the lady was admitted to the hospital on April 23 due to some breathing problems.



India is the largest democracy in the whole world, and the Lok Sabha elections are celebrated as a festival. From the farthest village of Uttarakhand to the Naxal-covered areas, the Election Commission of India covers everything.



Kalavati, the old lady, was suffering from breathing problems, and due to this, she was admitted to the Manipal Hospital of Jayanagara 3 days ago on April 23rd. And today on the day of elections she came to the polling booth with a medical assistant.



Voting in the elections is a right for every citizen, and it's the moral responsibility of each citizen. Moments like this motivate everyone to use their rights.



Moreover, this is not the first incident where an elderly person came to cast her vote. Two years ago, a 78-year-old woman reached the polling booth with an ambulance after suffering from a waist fracture. She convinced her son by recalling how the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost by a single vote.



And there have been several more incidents in the past where people, especially elderly people, exercised their voting rights when they were not in the condition.