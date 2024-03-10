Updated March 10th, 2024 at 13:56 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leaders Who Joined BJP Today | Full List
As per sources, at least 32 Congress leaders including some big names including Rajendra Singh Yadav, Alok Beniwal, and Lalchand Kataria will be joining BJP.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Image used for representation only. | Image:shutterstock
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Congress Party witnessed a major shock after 32 leaders decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
As per sources, at least 32 Congress leaders including some big names including Rajendra Singh Yadav, Alok Beniwal, and Lalchand Kataria will be joining the saffron party.
Advertisement
Here's the full list of the leaders who are switching sides:
Advertisement
Published March 10th, 2024 at 12:54 IST