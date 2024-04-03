Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 11:19 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, CPI's Annie Raja to File Nomination From Wayanad Today
Catch all Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE updates here:
- Elections
- 1 min read
11: 19 IST, April 3rd 2024
BJP sitting MP and candidate from GautamBuddha Nagar, Mahesh Sharma offered prayers at Sanatan Dharam Temple ahead of filing his nomination today.
10: 40 IST, April 3rd 2024
Kerala: CPI candidate from Wayanad, Annie Raja conducts a roadshow in the constituency ahead of filing her nomination. She will face Congress party's sitting MP and candidate Rahul Gandhi here.
Advertisement
10: 40 IST, April 3rd 2024
BJP MP from Jalgaon Unmesh Patil is set to join the Uddhav faction in the presence of UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray today, said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut
9: 13 IST, April 3rd 2024
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met people in the Periyar market area and distributed party pamphlets.
Advertisement
8: 34 IST, April 3rd 2024
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) issued a list of 40-star campaigners of the party for phase 1 and 2 of Lok Sabha elections.
8: 33 IST, April 3rd 2024
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPI candidate Annie Raja will file their nomination in Wayanad on April 3.
Advertisement
Published April 3rd, 2024 at 08:34 IST