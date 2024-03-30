Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:24 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BRS Candidate for Warangal Seat Opts Out of Contest, Set to Join Cong
- Elections
10: 24 IST, March 30th 2024
Congress leader Pappu Yadav to file nomination from Purnea Lok Sabha seat on April 2, says his office. Yesterday, Purnea seat was allotted to RJD in the Mahagathbandhan seat sharing for Lok sabha elections in Bihar
9: 42 IST, March 30th 2024
DMK Central Chennai Candidate and MP Dayanidhi Maran says, "INDIA Alliance in Tamil Nadu is doing very well. We will receive all 40 seats under the leadership of our leader MK Stalin and also Udhayanidhi Stalin. Both are spearheading the campaign and wherever they are going, people are welcoming them..."
8: 53 IST, March 30th 2024
Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President MK Stalin campaigns for the party's Salem candidate, TM Selvaganapathy in the Lok Sabha constituency
8: 51 IST, March 30th 2024
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) received yet another setback on Friday with its senior leader and sitting lawmaker Kadiyam Srihari deciding to quit the party, hours after his daughter Kadiyam Kavya, who was given the BRS ticket for Warangal (SC) Lok Sabha seat, pulled herself out of the contest. The BRS leader is lilkely to join Congress soon.
