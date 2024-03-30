×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BRS Candidate for Warangal Seat Opts Out of Contest, Set to Join Cong

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BRS Candidate for Warangal Seat Opts Out of Contest, Set to Join Cong
Pappu Yadav to File Nomination From Purnea Seat on April 2
INDI Bloc to Get 40 Seats in Tamil Nadu: DMK
Maharashtra Seat-Sharing: CM Shinde, Fadnavis Holds Late-Night Meeting at Varsha Bungalow
10: 24 IST, March 30th 2024

Congress leader Pappu Yadav to file nomination from Purnea Lok Sabha seat on April 2, says his office. Yesterday, Purnea seat was allotted to RJD in the Mahagathbandhan seat sharing for Lok sabha elections in Bihar

9: 42 IST, March 30th 2024

DMK Central Chennai Candidate and MP Dayanidhi Maran says, "INDIA Alliance in Tamil Nadu is doing very well. We will receive all 40 seats under the leadership of our leader MK Stalin and also Udhayanidhi Stalin. Both are spearheading the campaign and wherever they are going, people are welcoming them..."

9: 00 IST, March 30th 2024

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde holds late-night meeting for seat-sharing arrangements in Maharashtra at Varsha Bungalow. 

8: 53 IST, March 30th 2024

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President MK Stalin campaigns for the party's Salem candidate, TM Selvaganapathy in the Lok Sabha constituency

8: 51 IST, March 30th 2024

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) received yet another setback on Friday with its senior leader and sitting lawmaker Kadiyam Srihari deciding to quit the party, hours after his daughter Kadiyam Kavya, who was given the BRS ticket for Warangal (SC) Lok Sabha seat, pulled herself out of the contest. The BRS leader is lilkely to join Congress soon. 


 

