Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Releases 4th List of 9 Candidates

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked the Congress over its handling of the Kashmir issue, saying the party "pampered" Article 370 like an "illegitimate child" for decades.At an election meeting in Moradabad, Shah also slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for suggesting recently that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not be speaking about Kashmir while addressing rallies in other states. "Tell me, isn't Kashmir ours? Kharge ji of the Congress asks what do people of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have to do with Kashmir," he said, adding that every child of Moradabad is ready to give his life for Kashmir.

"For 70 years, the Congress pampered Article 370 like an illegitimate (anauras) child in its lap," Shah said, referring to the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir under the Article.