Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Mega Rally in Kerala's Alathur

After meeting Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail, Punjab CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said, "It was very sad to see that he isn't getting the facilities which are available even to hardcore criminals. What's his fault? You're treating him as if you have caught one of the biggest terrorists in the country. What does PM Modi want? Arvind Kejriwal who is 'kattar imaandaar', who started the politics of transparency and ended the BJP's politics is being treated like this. When I asked about how he has been doing, he said forget about me tell me how things are going in Punjab? Because we do the politics of 'work'...AAP is a disciplined group, we all are together and standing firm with Arvind Kejriwal. When the results will be announced on June 4, AAP will rise as a big political power."

