Updated April 15th, 2024 at 13:39 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Mega Rally in Kerala's Alathur
1: 39 IST, April 15th 2024
Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain anticipatory bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money laundering case.
1: 35 IST, April 15th 2024
After meeting Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail, Punjab CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said, "It was very sad to see that he isn't getting the facilities which are available even to hardcore criminals. What's his fault? You're treating him as if you have caught one of the biggest terrorists in the country. What does PM Modi want? Arvind Kejriwal who is 'kattar imaandaar', who started the politics of transparency and ended the BJP's politics is being treated like this. When I asked about how he has been doing, he said forget about me tell me how things are going in Punjab? Because we do the politics of 'work'...AAP is a disciplined group, we all are together and standing firm with Arvind Kejriwal. When the results will be announced on June 4, AAP will rise as a big political power."
1: 14 IST, April 15th 2024
"People's anger against the DMK is getting diverted towards the BJP in a positive way," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi to news agency ANI.
12: 47 IST, April 15th 2024
Kerala: During a public rally in Palakkad, PM Modi says "A big leader of Congress has found it difficult to save the respect of his family seat in Uttar Pradesh and has made his new base in Kerala. To win the elections, Congress has entered into a backdoor agreement with the political wing of an organization which has been banned in the country for its anti-national tendencies...The crown prince of Congress will ask for votes from the people of Kerala but will not say even a single word on your issues..."
12: 23 IST, April 15th 2024
Patna, Bihar: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan says, "Since 2014 these (opposition) people have been saying the same thing, the more they attack PM Modi, the more benefit the NDA alliance will get...Today, the same people are in the INDI alliance whose slips Kejriwal used to carry around with him and used to say that these are corrupt people..."
12: 09 IST, April 15th 2024
“Today, the main fight is against the ideology of the RSS. The BJP people, the Prime Minister, they say one nation, one people, one language, one leader...Language is not something that is imposed from the top. Language is something that comes out from inside the person, inside the heart of the person. To tell a person from Kerala, that your language is inferior to Hindi is an insult to the people of Kerala...This idea that India should have only one leader is an insult to every single young Indian person,” said Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad during election campaigning.
11: 45 IST, April 15th 2024
Kerala: During a public rally in Palakkad, PM Modi says "Seeing the support and love of all of you, I can confidently say that this New Year of Kerala has brought a new beginning. This New Year will be the year of development of Kerala, and this new year will be the year of the beginning of new politics. Now Kerala will send its strong voice to the Parliament. That is why today Kerala is also saying, once again, Modi government..."
11: 39 IST, April 15th 2024
Patna: Former Bihar CM and RJD leader Lalu Yadav said, "There is anxiety (in BJP). They (BJP) know that they are losing. They are saying '400 paar' to demoralize people. Their party leaders are continuously saying that they'll change the constitution, this constitution has been made by Dr BR Ambedkar, whoever tries to change it, the poor, Dalits and the backwards of the country will take their eyes out. The people of the country will not tolerate this. They want to bring dictatorship into the country, and changing the constitution means changing the democracy... BJP and Narendra Modi must remember that earlier, Mohan Bhagwat talked about reviewing the reservation, and the people of the country replied to his intention."
11: 30 IST, April 15th 2024
10: 52 IST, April 15th 2024
Nagpur, Maharashtra: On his candidature from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar says, "I want to thank the people of Delhi and state Congress committee, all party workers and leadership... This decision will give a message to the country that we are fighting the Lok Sabha elections with strength... We will continue our fight for justice..."
10: 31 IST, April 15th 2024
Lucknow: On BJP's manifesto - Sankalp Patra, UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Be it Assembly elections in 2017 & 2022 or Lok Sabha elections in 2014 & 2019, BJP has started to release Sankalp Patra. Yesterday, PM Modi has released Sankalp Patra for the 2024 election on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary. It has four pillars, the youth, the poor, farmers and women. BJP is not just a political party but has become the symbol of the aspirations of the people. 'Desh ka jo ambition hai wo Modi ji ka mission hai, jo Modi ji ka vision hai wo hum sabka mission hai'.."
10: 05 IST, April 15th 2024
Begusarai, Bihar: On Congress giving Lok Sabha ticket to Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi Constituency, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "Congress has a shortage of candidates... They are struggling and trying to manage it with the rejected people. They can contest anyone from anywhere. No one can defeat Manoj Tiwari..."
8: 58 IST, April 15th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a campaign trail and deliver a speech at an election rally in Manipur on Monday, April 15, just days before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
8: 43 IST, April 15th 2024
Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Two cases have been registered against the Tamil Nadu BJP chief and candidate from Coimbatore constituency, K Annamalai under sections 143, 286, 341 and 290 of the IPC for alleged violation of the election code of conduct. Police say the case has been registered at Sulur and Singanallur police stations respectively.
8: 41 IST, April 15th 2024
Jaipur: Former Rajasthan CM and Congress leader, Ashok Gehlot says, "From the last two times they're (BJP) winning by 25-0, but things have changed now and in favour of Congress. I can't say about the seats that we will get but the result will be surprising. The party in power should talk about the burning issues of people like we have given 5 Nyay and 25 guarantees in the manifesto but the BJP won't talk about it or better than it, they say that the Congress' manifesto is influenced by the Muslim League. What does it mean? This shows PM Modi is rattled... It's not about the manifesto but the credibility, when PM Modi won in 2014, situations were different..."
7: 47 IST, April 15th 2024
Assam Minister Ashok Singhal called BJP’s election manifesto “full of vision”, which “fulfils the dream of farmers, women, youth, and the poor”.
With its main focus on upliftment of women, youth, farmers and the poor, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its election manifesto — Sankalp Patra — for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Sunday.
7: 46 IST, April 15th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will hold mega Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala's Alathur and Attingal. Later in the day, he will address huge gathering in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli.
Published April 15th, 2024 at 07:49 IST