Updated March 19th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

Nayab Saini Seeks Blessings at Shri Nada Sahib Ahead of Karnal Rally

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases – April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Stay tuned for all latest updates.

Who is nayab saini
Who is nayab saini | Image:Facebook
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Candidates are being finalised, manifestos are being crafted, and alliances are being forged for the upcoming crucial battle. The Election Commission has announced the schedule for Lok Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases – April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Simultaneously, assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13 while state polls in Odisha will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. 

Follow LIVE UPDATES: 

 

Haryana CM Nayab Saini Offers Prayers Ahead of Karnal Rally 

Ahead of Karnal rally to helmed by BJP national president JP Nadda, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini offered prayers at Shri Nada Sahib Gurudwara in Panchkula. “Today BJP national president JP Nadda will begin the election rally in Karnal's Gharaunda. I came to seek blessings from Shri Nada Sahib. PM Modi has given the country a new direction, and done the work of bringing smiles to the faces of the poor. In these 10 years, the country's infrastructure has improved under the leadership of PM Modi,” said Saini. 

Congress' Working Committee Meeting Today To Approve Manifesto 

As parties gear up for the Lok Sabha Elections, Congress will hold a meeting of its Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday to discuss the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. 

Congress' top decision making body is also expected to pass a resolution lauding former party chief Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14 and ended in Mumbai on March 17.

 

PMK to announce seat sharing deal with BJP today

A day after the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) announced that it has decided to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both the parties are slated to announce seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai and the PMK president held a meeting at PMK founder Ramadoss' house Tuesday morning regarding seat-sharing agreement. 

 

Following this, PMK leaders are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Salem. 

(Follow for live updates releated to Lok Sabha Elections 2024) 

