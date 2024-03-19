Raj Thackeray To Join NDA? MNS Chief Meets Tawde, Amit Shah in Delhi | LIVE

Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Candidates are being finalised, manifestos are being crafted, and alliances are being forged for the upcoming crucial battle. The Election Commission has announced the schedule for Lok Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases – April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Simultaneously, assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13 while state polls in Odisha will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Understanding BJP's Push in Palakkad

PM Modi received a rousing welcome as he kicked off his mega roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad to gather support for BJP-led NDA. Palakkad seems crucial for the BJP as the party has seen an increase in its vote share from the Palakkad constituency in the Lok Sabha polls with its candidate Krishnakumar C securing 21.24 per cent of the total votes polled from here in the 2019 general elections.

PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome in Palakkad

In a mega south push, PM Modi held a rally in Palakkad where he was accompanied by Kerala BJP president and Palakkad Lok Sabha candidate. The PM's cavalcade with Modi standing on an open roof vehicle heavily decorated with flowers commenced the roadshow at around 10.45 am from Kottamaidan Anchuvilakku and proceeded towards the Head Post Office in the town.

Thousands of people, including BJP supporters with flowers, garlands, party flags, placards of Modi and wearing party hats, lined both sides of the around one kilometer roadshow route. As the roadshow proceeded along the route, shouts of 'Modi', 'Bharat mata ki jai', 'Modiji swagatam' and 'Modi ki jai' were heard from the people gathered on both sides of the road.

PM Modi Holds Mega Rally in Kerala

PM Modi is holding a mega rally in Kerala's Palakkad on Tuesday. People in large numbers have gathered to witness the roadshow of Prime Minister Modi in Palakkad.

PM Modi's roadshow in Palakkad is a part of the BJP-led NDA's attempt to boost support for its candidates from Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls set to be held in the state on April 26.

PM Modi is Our Candidate For All Lok Sabha Seats: Vij

“For all Lok Sabha seats, our candidate is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So, we have started campaigning everywhere. No matter who is the candidate, it is Narendra Modi who is fighting,” said former Haryana minister & BJP leader Anil Vij.

Candidates to Start Filing Nomination From March 22

The nominations of BJP candidates in Uttarakhand for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will start from March 22. Along with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, central leaders are also likely to be present in the nomination of all the candidates, said the Uttarakhand BJP Unit.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's Resignation Accepted

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. President appoints CP Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and LG of Puducherry in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made, said the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a notification. Soundararajan is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress' Working Committee Meeting Begins

Congress' Working Committee meeting began in the national capital today. The Congress is likely to discuss the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is taking place at the AICC headquarters in Delhi in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders including Manish Tewari, Alka Lamba, Kumari Selja among others.

Congress' top decision making body is also expected to pass a resolution lauding former party chief Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14 and ended in Mumbai on March 17.

BJP MLA Resigns From Assembly

Vadodara Savli BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar has resigned from the post of MLA.

PM Modi to address rally in Salem, Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in this western town on Tuesday, a day after he held a well attended roadshow in nearby Coimbatore. Alliance party leaders, including PMK founder S Ramadoss are likely to attend the public meeting.

BJP Likely To Release Third List of Candidates Today

BJP likely to declare remaining candidates for Lok Sabha elections by today evening. Candidates from key states like Bihar, UP, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha will be featuring in BJP's third list, said soources.

BJP Finalises Seat-Sharing Deal With PMK

The BJP on Tuesday clinched a seat-sharing deal with the Dr S Ramadoss-headed Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, allotting 10 seats to the regional party

Raj Thackeray To Meet Amit Shah Today

MNS chief Raj Thackeray is in the national capital and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. Sources suggest that Raj Thackeray's MNS may join the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Tharoor Slams CPI, Says It is Playing BJP's Game in Thiruvananthapuram

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hit out at the CPI on Tuesday, saying that it is ironic that the Left party which complains about Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad is "playing the BJP's game" in Thiruvananthapuram.The Congress candidate from Thiruvananthapuram said the only effect of the CPI's campaign against him in the constituency is to divide the anti-BJP vote, "and they preach alliance dharma in Wayanad".

Derek O’Brien Demands Supreme Court-monitored Polls

TMC leader Derek O’Brien on Tuesday said the party wants Supreme Court-monitored Lok Sabha polls as BJP's tricks are "destroying" institutions like the Election Commission.The TMC party leader in Rajya Sabha wondered whether the BJP is so nervous of facing the people that it is turning the EC into "its party office".

Haryana CM Nayab Saini Offers Prayers Ahead of Karnal Rally

Ahead of Karnal rally to helmed by BJP national president JP Nadda, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini offered prayers at Shri Nada Sahib Gurudwara in Panchkula. “Today BJP national president JP Nadda will begin the election rally in Karnal's Gharaunda. I came to seek blessings from Shri Nada Sahib. PM Modi has given the country a new direction, and done the work of bringing smiles to the faces of the poor. In these 10 years, the country's infrastructure has improved under the leadership of PM Modi,” said Saini.

Ahmedabad East LS seat Congress Candidate Rohan Gupta Withdraws from Poll Fray

Congress candidate from Gujarat's Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat Rohan Gupta has said he has withdrawn from the contest due to his father's serious medical condition. Gupta is the Congress' national spokesperson and his name was in the list of candidates declared by the party on March 12.

Congress' Working Committee Meeting Today To Approve Manifesto

As parties gear up for the Lok Sabha Elections, Congress will hold a meeting of its Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday to discuss the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress' top decision making body is also expected to pass a resolution lauding former party chief Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14 and ended in Mumbai on March 17.

PMK to announce seat sharing deal with BJP today

A day after the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) announced that it has decided to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both the parties are slated to announce seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai and the PMK president held a meeting at PMK founder Ramadoss' house Tuesday morning regarding seat-sharing agreement.

Following this, PMK leaders are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Salem.

