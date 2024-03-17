×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Banners, Posters Removed As MCC Comes Into Effect | WATCH

Posters from public and private properties are being removed. Additionally, advertisements of parties, symbols and graffiti are being whitewashed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Poster Removed as MCC Comes into Effect
Poster Removed as MCC Comes into Effect | Image:ANI
New Delhi: A day after implementing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, posters and banners of political parties were seen being removed in different parts of the country.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024.

Following this announcement, workers have started removing wall posters of political parties from public and private properties. Additionally, advertisements of parties, symbols and graffiti are being whitewashed. According to the workers, this process will be completed in two days.

However, statues of leaders have been left uncovered.

A video shared by the news agency ANI showed posters of political parties being removed in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh

Published March 17th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

