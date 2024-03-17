Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after implementing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, posters and banners of political parties were seen being removed in different parts of the country.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024.

Following this announcement, workers have started removing wall posters of political parties from public and private properties. Additionally, advertisements of parties, symbols and graffiti are being whitewashed. According to the workers, this process will be completed in two days.

However, statues of leaders have been left uncovered.

A video shared by the news agency ANI showed posters of political parties being removed in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh

#WATCH | Badaun, Uttar Pradesh: Posters of political parties being removed after the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was announced by the ECI and the Model Code of Conduct was implemented. pic.twitter.com/ijy0E0OQSd — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024