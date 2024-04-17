According to pollster, the NDA is projected to be “razor-close” to 400 seats, with the BJP alone predicted to secure at least 338 seats on its own. | Image:R Bharat

Advertisement

New Delhi: With the biggest poll battle of the year – Lok Sabha Elections 2024 – just around the corner, a recent survey conducted by opinion pollster Matrize has predicted sweeping win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming parliamentary election. According to the pollster, the NDA is projected to be “razor-close” to 400 seats, with the coalition's key constituent BJP alone predicted to secure at least 338 seats on its own.

The latest figures from the opinion poll suggest that the NDA could secure 390 seats with an 8.4 percent increase in the vote-share, in comparison to tally of the 2019 LS election.

Advertisement

#400IsClose | Congress has cheated everyone. Nehru changed the Constitution 17 times, Indira Gandhi changed the Constitution 28 times, Rajiv Gandhi changed the Constitution 10 times, Sonia Gandhi/Manmohan Singh changed the Constitution 7 times: Sanju Verma (@Sanju_Verma_), BJP… pic.twitter.com/51E2Drz6Bj — Republic (@republic)

The Matrize estimates – projecting a huge sweep for the BJP-led NDA – come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that his government – during its third term – “won't change the Constitution and ethos” of the country.

Advertisement

In an apparent rebuttal of the Opposition's charge that the BJP wanted to scrap the Constitution, PM Modi has asserted that he felt "indebted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar's samvidhan" which enabled him to rise from humble origins.

Earlier during the day, PM Modi, while addressing back-to-back election rallies in Bihar's Gaya and Purnea districts, spoke extensively of the high esteem in which he held the Constitution, mentioning his government's measures like "celebrating Samvidhan Diwas, from schools to the Supreme Court and Parliament".

Advertisement

"This year is special. We are going to celebrate 75 years of the Constitution on a scale similar to the Amrit Kaal celebrations which marked 75 years of Independence", he said, adding "Our intent is to reach out to every nook and corner of the country where youngsters will be told how our glorious Constitution was drafted and what is its significance".