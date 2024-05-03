Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Raebareli seat vacated by his mother Sonia Gandhi, as per sources. Gandhi will be fielded against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh, who lost the 2019 polls to Sonia.

Meanwhile, Kishori Lal Sharma, a loyalist of the Congress Party, is expected to be fielded from Amethi, PTI reported citing sources.

The sources said Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma is likely to contest from Amethi, which Rahul lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019.

The Congress Party is yet to announce its nominees for Uttar Pradesh constituencies. The party is preparing to file nominations for both seats, a stronghold of the Gandhi family.

Friday, May 3, is the last day to file nominations for the seats that will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of India's general elections.

Amethi has been a stronghold by Rahul Gandhi since 2004 where he remained a member of Parliament from there for three consecutive terms till 2019. The Congress leader is currently representing Kerala's Wayanad constituency, where he has contested this time also.

When asked about his contesting from Rae Bareli, Rahul said that he would follow 'whatever order' he gets from the party.

Earlier, the Rae Bareli constituency was represented by Sonia Gandhi from 2004 to 2024 and is considered the traditional pocket borough of the Gandhi-Nehru family. The seat was previously represented by Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

(Inputs from PTI)

