Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday engaged in fear-mongering, alleging that the BJP is using Central Forces to harass voters and loot ballot boxes. Her remarks came amid multiple reports of arson, booth-capturing and stone-pelting across North Bengal during the first phase of voting.

Hitting out at the recent spate of violence, Mamata said, "When elections are underway, there is a caretaker government in place. You're not elected yet. How can they remove the state police force and harass people by using central forces. They are looting ballot boxes and creating an atmosphere of fear. We will not let it go and fight till the end. I have evidence. They are conducting the central government election by using the central force. The central force was never under any ruling government before...Now, they belong to BJP. From airport to railway station, BJP is painting everything saffron. Saffron is for saints. BJP is no saint. You're washing machine Nirma."

Both BJP and Trinamool Congress have filed more than 100 complaints against each other over poll violence during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. Most of the com. Most of the complaints were from Cooch Behar and Alipurduars constituencies.

The TMC alleged that BJP workers had thrashed polling agents in Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar constituency and voters were stopped from entering few booths.

The saffron camp denied the allegations and accused the TMC of intimidating voters.

Sitalkuchi, one of the most violence-prone areas of the state, witnessed widespread violence during the last assembly polls, leading to the death of four people in firing by central forces.

Television footage showed that in Mathabhanga area of the district, TMC and BJP workers clashed, resulting in injuries on both sides. Workers from both parties confronted each other following allegations of voter intimidation.

In another area of Mathabhanga, TMC workers staged a protest following allegations that central forces were assisting BJP workers in rigging votes at some booths in the area. The TMC block president from Bethguri, Anant Barman, was hospitalised after allegedly being beaten up by BJP members.



(With inputs from PTI)