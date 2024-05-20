Advertisement

Kolkata: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported as seven Parliamentary constituencies went to polls in West Bengal in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election today, May 20.

An incident of clash was reported from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat where BJP candidate Arjun Singh was heckled by the TMC workers, claimed reports.

The BJP nominee, who switched from TMC ahead of polls over denial of ticket, alleged that the TMC workers are not allowing people come out of their houses to cast votes for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election. In the fifth phase, a total of seven seats went to polls in West Bengal including Arambag, Bangaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Hooghly, Serampore and Uluberia.

Violence In Arambagh, Bangaon

In Arambagh's Khanakul town, a BJP Panchayat Deputy Head was allegedly attacked amid clashes with TMC workers. Tapan Bagh suffered severe head injuries in the clashes, claimed reports. Two persons have been detained in the matter, said police.

BJP Panchayat Leader Injured in Arambagh | Image@Republic

In a separate incident on early Monday morning, the TMC workers allegedly thrashed and thrown BJP state general seceratary (organisation) Subir Biswas on the streets of Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency.

#LIVE | Bengal BJP Office Bearer Thrashed, Thrown on Streets in Bangaon Lok Sabha Constituency



West Bengal BJP General Secy (Org.) Subir Biswas allegedly thrashed and thrown on streets of Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency. He suffered severe injuries and have been admitted to a… pic.twitter.com/juTqa6sM4N — Republic (@republic)

The BJP leader was rushed to a nearby hospital as he suffered severe injuries. Minister of State and BJP MP Shantanu Thakur paid visit to the hospital to take note of attacked BJP leader's health update. Similar violence were reported from West Bengal in the third and fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP Flags Fake Polling Agent In Hooghly

BJP candidate from Hooghly and sitting MP Locket Chatterjee claimed that a TMC booth agent was caught red-handed asking people to vote for party's nominee from the seat Rachana Banerjee.

She further claimed that an AASHA worker was made to sit as a booth agent for the TMC in lieu of money.

"She has been instructed to ask people to vote for Rachana. She is a Trinamool agent working as an assistant in booths asking people to vote for TMC. There is no other party slip with her," Chatterjee said speaking to reporters on Monday as voting kicked off in her constituency on Monday.

"She could not say anything when countered. She said that she had been instructed by some 'Sir' who could not be found," the BJP candidate from Hooghly added.

