Lok Sabha Polls: Bipolar Showdown Likely With 16 Candidates in Fray For 2 Seats in Goa

Panaji: In the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, 16 candidates are in fray, eight each for the two seats in Goa, according to the Election Commission.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP Shripad Naik and Congress has named former Union Minister Ramkant Khalap from the North Goa segment.

In South Goa, the BJP has fielded industrialist Pallavi Dempo, while the Congress has nominated former naval officer Viriato Fernandes.

Monday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations. Goa, which has two Lok Sabha seats, will vote on May 7 in the third phase of polling.

In North Goa, BJP candidate Shripad Naik is seeking re-election as the former won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with over 57 per cent vote.

On the other hand, Congress' Francisco Sardinha clinched victory in the 2019 elections. The Congress, however, picked Viriato Fernandes this time.

In North Goa, Manoj Parab, who heads the fledgling Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP), is also contesting the parliamentary poll.

Journalist Milan Vaigankar and Sakharam Naik have been nominated by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Akhil Bharatiya Parivar Party, respectively, while three independent candidates are also contesting in the North Goa seat.

In South Goa, the RGP has nominated Rubert Pereira. Medical practitioner Dr Sweta Gaonkar is contesting on the BSP's ticket and Harishchandra Naik has been nominated by the Corruption Abolition Party.

Three others are contesting as independent candidates in the South Goa parliamentary seat.