Advertisement

Election Commission Seizes Cash in Karnataka: Ever since the election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls began, the Election Commission (EC) has remained quite alert and vigilant to track any unconstitutional means by the political leaders to woo voters. On Friday, the Election Commission stated that Rs 20.85 Crore cash and alcohol worth over Rs 27 crore has been seized in Karnataka after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct on March 16.

As per the poll body, the value of the total seizure in the state stands at Rs 62.42 crore till date. The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for 28 constituencies.

Advertisement

The office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer stated that since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 20.85 crore cash, Rs 70.86 lakh freebies, 8.63 lakh litres of liquor worth over Rs 27 crore, 211.23 kg narcotic substances worth over Rs 1.47 crore, more than 15 kg gold worth over Rs 9 crore, 59.04 kg silver worth over Rs 27 lakh and 21.17 carat diamonds worth Rs 9 lakh among others.

They have also registered 969 FIRs with regard to seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies.

Advertisement

The Excise Department has booked 974 heinous cases, 884 cases for breach of license conditions, 50 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 3,682 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 567 different types of vehicles have been seized.