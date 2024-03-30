×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

LOK SABHA Polls: Rs 62.42 Crore Worth Cash, Liquor Seized in Karnataka After Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission stated that Rs 20.85 Cr cash, alcohol over Rs 27 Cr included in total seizure of Rs 62.42 Cr in Karnataka after Model Code of Conduct.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Cash and liquor worth around Rs 62.42 crore seized in Karnataka
Cash and liquor worth around Rs 62.42 crore seized in Karnataka, says Election Commission | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Election Commission Seizes Cash in Karnataka: Ever since the election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls began, the Election Commission (EC) has remained quite alert and vigilant to track any unconstitutional means by the political leaders to woo voters. On Friday, the Election Commission stated that Rs 20.85 Crore cash and alcohol worth over Rs 27 crore has been seized in Karnataka after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct on March 16.

As per the poll body, the value of the total seizure in the state stands at Rs 62.42 crore till date. The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for 28 constituencies.

Advertisement

The office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer stated that since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 20.85 crore cash, Rs 70.86 lakh freebies, 8.63 lakh litres of liquor worth over Rs 27 crore, 211.23 kg narcotic substances worth over Rs 1.47 crore, more than 15 kg gold worth over Rs 9 crore, 59.04 kg silver worth over Rs 27 lakh and 21.17 carat diamonds worth Rs 9 lakh among others.

They have also registered 969 FIRs with regard to seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies.

Advertisement

The Excise Department has booked 974 heinous cases, 884 cases for breach of license conditions, 50 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 3,682 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 567 different types of vehicles have been seized.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Leader of Northern Ireland's main unionist party steps down as he is charged with sexual offenses

Northern Ireland

a minute ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

7 minutes ago
BJP's LS candidate stages road blockade in Kolkata over detention of party workers

BJP Candidate Protests

11 minutes ago
Hyderabad police

Hyderabad Phone Tapping

20 minutes ago
Indian Army BrahMos Missile

BrahMos Missile Strike

22 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

31 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

33 minutes ago
BJP's Second Candidate List For Odisha Polls To Be Released Soon: Tomar

BJP's Second Candidate Li

38 minutes ago
KRK and Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

39 minutes ago
Haryana Police Arrest Farmer Activist Jalbera

Haryana Police

43 minutes ago
Harvard's Houghton Library.

Harvard Human Skin Book

an hour ago
West Bengal: Left Announces Candidates For 2 More Seats, Says Hopeful Of Alliance With Congress, ISF

The CPI

an hour ago
Fire breaks out at warehouse in West Bengal's Nadia

Fire at Warehouse in WB

an hour ago
BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder: Special CBI Court Sentences 6 To Life Imprisonment

BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder

an hour ago
BJP Moves Poll Panel Against Siddaramaiah's Son for 'Hate Speech'

Lok Sabha Polls Live

an hour ago
Tisca Chopra in Taare Zameen Par

Tisca On Taare Zameen Par

an hour ago
Mannara Chopra birthday bash

PC-Nick At Mannara's Bash

an hour ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj On BMCM Role

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Dark

    India News5 hours ago

  2. 'Confined to Kitchen...': Congress Leader Under Fire For Sexist Remark

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Gunshots Fired Amid Brawl Between Nodia's Amity University Students

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo