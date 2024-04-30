Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday rescheduled the polling date for the Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri seat. Originally slated for May 7, the polling will now take place on May 25.

The decision to shift the polling date came after the Election Commission received multiple representations from various political parties. “Due to various logistic, communication and the natural barrier of connectivity turning out as hindrance in campaigning which in turn tantamount to lack of fair opportunities for the contesting candidates in the said parliamentary constituency which may affect poll process,” read the notification.

Advertisement

ECI asks J&K administration for detailed report

The Election Commission has also requested the Jammu and Kashmir administration to provide a detailed report on road conditions, weather forecasts, and accessibility to the region.

Advertisement

The Anantnag-Rajouri constituency encompasses parts of South Kashmir as well as areas in Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region, making it imperative for the authorities to assess the feasibility of conducting elections under current conditions.

However, not all political voices were in favor of postponing the polls. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah of the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP expressed their opposition to the decision.

Advertisement

Abdullah questioned the necessity of the postponement and criticized those advocating for it, while Mufti accused her opponents of conspiring against her candidacy and attempting to manipulate the electoral process.