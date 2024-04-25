LS Polls Phase 2: Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini; Check 5 Keenly Followed Contests

Advertisement

New Delhi: As the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 gears up for tomorrow, April 26th, voters across 88 constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories are preparing to cast their ballots in what is hailed as the world's largest festival of democracy. With constituencies spread across states like Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Manipur, political fervor is running high.

Following the first phase of voting on April 19th, which saw 102 constituencies in play, attention now turns to the key battlegrounds of Phase 2, where prominent political figures are vying to defend their turf.

Five contests, in particular, have captured public interest:

1. Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: The Congress stalwart seeks a second term amidst formidable challenges from BJP state president K Surendran and left candidate Annie Raja.

2. Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram: With a long-standing tenure since 2009, Tharoor faces stiff competition from Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

3. Bhupesh Baghel in Chattisgarh: Former Chief Minister Baghel enters the fray against the incumbent MP Santosh Pandey, a protege of three-time CM Raman Singh, in a BJP bastion.

4. Hema Malini in Mathura: The BJP veteran, aiming for a third term, confronts Mukesh Dhangar, the Congress state president in Uttar Pradesh.

5. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Jodhpur: Seeking a third consecutive victory, the Union Minister faces off against Congress's Karan Singh Uchiyarda.