New Delhi: The Parliament performance of Prajwal Revanna, the JD(S) MP from Hassan in Karnataka, is below the national average on several parameters including attendance, questions asked, private member bills moved and participation in debates.

Revanna found himself at centre of controversy after allegations of sexual harassment and molestation, recorded in 2,972 clips allegedly leaked by his driver. The Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the allegations against Revanna, grandson of former prime minister and JD (S) supremo, HD Deve Gowda.

He fled to Germany on April 27, hours before a case was registered against him. According to reports, Revanna is scheduled to return on May 16 to be part of the ongoing investigation. It has not only created trouble for JD(S) alone, but for BJP too as both the parties are allies in the Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Attendance Below National Average

A report by PRS legislative research, a non-government organisation that tracks the performance of MPs, showed that Revanna's Lok Sabha attendance was 55 per cent between 2019 and 2024, below the national average of 79 per cent.

In terms of questions asked in five years, he raised just 89 questions, fewer than 18 in a year. It turns into six questions asked by him in a Lok Sabha session which meets thrice a year- for budget, during monsoon and winter session.

Last Question He Asked in Lok Sabha

In February 2024, the last question he asked was on why Karnataka does not have a All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). His question was taken by the health ministry for reply which answered that a proposal to have AIIMS in Hubli-Dharwad region has been received but not approved.

Revanna, the only JDS candidate to win the Lok Sabha election in 2019, participated in just two debates in the Parliament in five years.

First time, on June 25, 2019, he participated in the motion of thanks to President's address to the first session of Lok Sabha. In 2020, he took part in the government resolution for withdrawing the three farmers bill.

In the five-year long tenure, he didn't bring any private member bill or resolution against the nation average of two per MP. He didn't even raise any special mention during zero hour session, a platform for MPs to raise issue of national interest.