×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 18:18 IST

LS Polls: CPI(M) Releases First List Of 44 candidates

The CPI(M) on Thursday released its first list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
LS Polls: CPI(M) Releases First List Of 44 candidates
LS Polls: CPI(M) Releases First List Of 44 candidates | Image:shutterstock/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Thursday released its first list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The list, which was shared by the party on X, includes 15 candidates for Kerala, including sitting MP A M Arif from Alappuzha, former health minister K K Shailaja, and Rajya Sabha MP E Kareem.

Advertisement

The CPI(M) announced 17 names for West Bengal, including Md Salim from Murshidabad. The names had been announced earlier by the party's state unit.

It named two candidates for Tamil Nadu -- sitting MP S Venkatesan from Madurai and R Sachidhanandham from Dindigul.

Advertisement

The party also announced one candidate each for Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and Tripura. 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 18:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pakistan Army

Pakistan debuts new tanks

a few seconds ago
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

David Wiese on KKR

a few seconds ago
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

Militant coach of IPL?

a minute ago
Prabhas and Prithviraj

Prithviraj-Prabhas Bond

2 minutes ago
Delhi: Decomposed Body Found Near Madipur Metro Station

Delhi: Decomposed Body

2 minutes ago
Chamkila

Parineeti's Weight Gain

6 minutes ago
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

India News LIVE:

7 minutes ago
Pushpa 2

Pushpa 3 In Works?

11 minutes ago
Sion Road Over Bridge

Mumbai Sion Over Bridge

13 minutes ago
Sawai Man Singh Stadium

IPL 2024, RR vs DC

14 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

14 minutes ago
iOS

Apple's iOS 18 update

15 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Poster

16 minutes ago
Credit Card score

Credit card suit

21 minutes ago
4 Illegal Migrants On Way To Assam From Delhi Arrested In UP

4 Illegal Migrants

22 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

22 minutes ago
Mandi Lok Sabha seat Pratibha Singh

Pratibha

26 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

SRM Contractors IPO

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World10 hours ago

  2. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo