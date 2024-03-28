Updated March 28th, 2024 at 18:18 IST
LS Polls: CPI(M) Releases First List Of 44 candidates
The CPI(M) on Thursday released its first list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Thursday released its first list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The list, which was shared by the party on X, includes 15 candidates for Kerala, including sitting MP A M Arif from Alappuzha, former health minister K K Shailaja, and Rajya Sabha MP E Kareem.
Advertisement
The CPI(M) announced 17 names for West Bengal, including Md Salim from Murshidabad. The names had been announced earlier by the party's state unit.
It named two candidates for Tamil Nadu -- sitting MP S Venkatesan from Madurai and R Sachidhanandham from Dindigul.
Advertisement
The party also announced one candidate each for Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and Tripura.
Advertisement
Published March 28th, 2024 at 18:18 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.