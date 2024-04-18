Updated April 17th, 2024 at 19:13 IST
Luxury Cars, Flat in Dubai: This Lok Sabha Candidate Declares Assets Worth Rs 1,400 Crore
Pallavi Dempo revealed that her combined net worth with her husband Shrinivas amounts to approximately Rs 1,400 crore.
Panaji: Pallavi Dempo, the executive director of Dempo Industries, filed her nomination before the returning officer at the Mathany Saldanha complex (administrative building) at Margao in South Goa. She was accompanied by CM Sawant, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and hundreds of supporters. The South Goa Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Congress' Francisco Sardinha. Dempo is pitted against Viriato Fernandes of the Congress.
In the affidavit submitted to the returning officer, Pallavi Dempo revealed that her combined net worth with her husband Shrinivas amounts to approximately Rs 1,400 crore.
Pallavi's affidavit lays bare the details of their considerable wealth. She possesses movable assets totalling Rs 255.4 crore, while her husband Shrinivas' assets amount to Rs 994.8 crore. Their immovable assets are also substantial, with Pallavi's valued at Rs 28.2 crore and Shrinivas' at Rs 83.2 crore. Notably, they jointly own properties abroad, including an apartment in Savanna Dubai valued at Rs 2.5 crore and another in London worth Rs 10 crore.
Pallavi's love for gold is evident, with her declared gold holdings valued at Rs 5.7 crore. Their income tax returns for the financial year 2022-23 reflect Pallavi's earnings of Rs 10 crore and Shrinivas's of Rs 11 crore.
Coming to her educational qualification, the 49-year-old BJP candidate holds a postgraduate degree in business management from MIT, Pune University.
Meanwhile, BJP candidate Shripad Naik also filed his nominations for elections to the North Goa. The parliamentarian is pitted against Congress candidate Ramakant Khalap.
Goa CM Sawant, who accompanied both Naik and Dempo during the filing of their nominations, expressed confidence that the BJP will win both seats in the coastal state by huge margins.
