Updated March 28th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

Maharashtra Politics: After Joining Shiv Sena, Did Govinda Say Congress Ignored Him For 13 Years?

Maharashtra Politics: Did Govinda Say Congress Ignored Him For 13 Years?

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Maharashtra Politics: Did Govinda Say Congress Ignored Him For 13 Years?
Image:Govinda Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda, who joined Maharashtra Chief Minister CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in Mumbai, Maharashtra on March 28, spoke exclusively to Republic after his initiation into the party. Govinda, who had earlier contested elections in 2004 as part of the Indian National Congress (INC), has made a comeback to politics with the Shiv Sena, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The veteran actor and the CM held a joint press conference in Mumbai, wherein Shinde welcomed Govinda into the Shiv Sena.

Govinda said that he felt “fortunate to join Shiv Sena today”, while also speaking about how would work towards the development of Mumbai, including making the renowned Goregaon Film City a world class facility.

Govinda unhappy with the Congress

Govinda served as an elected member of the Congress party from 2004-2009, as member of Parliament (MP) representing the Mumbai North constituency in Mumbai.

While speaking to Republic, he said that after his last stint in politics with the Congress, he was on a sabbatical for 13 years. He hinted that the Congress ignored him and so did he. "Maine udhar nahin dekhaaur unhone bhi nahin dekha" (I didn’t look towards the Congress, and neither did they). But the actor maintained that he didn’t want to name anyone from the Congress and said that he served the party well and now he is in the Shiv Sena.

Govinda expressed happiness at having decided to join the Shiv Sena, saying that he was waiting for it for a long time.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

