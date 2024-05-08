Maharashtra Women Commission Chief and Seven Others Booked for Performing EVM 'Puja' Inside Polling Booth | Image:PTI/Representational

Baramati: A case was registered against the Chairperson of the Mumbai Women Commission Rupali Chakankar from the NCP and seven others for allegedly performing a 'puja' of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) inside a polling booth in the Khadakwasla segment under Baramati Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

"Chakankar and others defied the orders of the presiding officer of the polling booth at Sinhagad Road area, went inside and performed 'puja' of the EVM this morning," a police official said.

On a complaint lodged by an Election Commission official, a case was registered under sections 131 (Penalty for disorderly conduct in or near polling stations) and 132 (Penalty for misconduct at the polling station) of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

While Chakankar belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the seven others include a member each from the rival NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) camps.

The contest for the Baramati constituency is keenly watched as it is the first time that members of the Pawar clan are in the fray against each other post the split in the Nationalist Congress Party.

Sharad Pawar's daughter and sitting MP from Baramati Supriya Sule, on Tuesday, met Ajit Pawar's mother by visiting the latter's house after casting her vote. Sule, who is seeking a fourth term in the Lower House of Parliament from the Pawar family's home turf Baramati, is pitted against her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

This is the first time that two members of the influential Pawar family are fighting an election against each other. This is Sunetra Pawar's first Lok Sabha election.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis dubbed Sule's meeting with Ajit Pawar's mother an "emotional tactic."

Sule, after exercising her franchise, reached Ajit Pawar's house at Katewadi in Baramati and met his mother Ashatai Pawar.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting, Sule said she had come to meet and seek her aunt Ashakaki's blessings.

"It is my kaki's house and I came here to meet her and seek her blessings," the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader said.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Mumbai, deputy CM Fadnavis said Sule's visit to Ajit Pawar's house is an "emotional tactic".

"After all they are political opponents and not enemies. She (Sule) is his (Ajit Pawar's) sister. Let's see how this emotional tactic plays out," he said in response to a question. (with PTI inputs)