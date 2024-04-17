Advertisement

Amethi: Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, which was once considered to be a stronghold of the Congress party, has been drawing all the attention lately as the Grand old party remained indecisive on a candidate to field against the BJP's Smriti Irani.

Amid speculation that Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi -- in the race for Parliament -- could contest from the key UP constituency once again, there have been reports galore that the Congress could also field Rahul's brother-in-law Robert Vadra from Amethi.

Amid all the confusion among the party’s top leadership even as the first phase of voting is scheduled to take place in just three days, Union Minister Smriti Irani -- once again -- appears all set to reclaim her position on Amethi’s pitch, while exuding confidence over her victory in the key election.

Irani has, on several occasions, expressed her optimism, saying the people of Amethi will vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) based on all the developmental work done in the constituency, and the overall track-record of the Narendra Modi government during its 10-year rule in the country.

On Tuesday, Irani released a video song on her social media, capturing glimpses of all-round development in Amethi during her tenure as an MP in the last five years.

अमेठी है तैयार, #𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐄𝐤𝐁𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐫

The BJP leader, who is often seen relentlessly trying to reach out to the masses, captioned the video song on 'X' handle as “Amethi Hai Taiyar (Amethi is ready)”. The lyrical released as part of her poll campaign begins with: “Main Amethi Bol Rahi Hun…”.

Notably, the Congress has won the Amethi Lok Sabha seat 16 times since the country gained independence. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections, however, dealt a massive blow to the Congress with BJP's Smriti Irani defeating then sitting MP Rahul Gandhi for the first time from the constituency by a margin of around 55,000 votes.

