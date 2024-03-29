×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Major Communication Gap Within Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

"Nobody from Congress' central leadership or from other parties have connected with me yet," said party leader Sanjay Nirupam while speaking to Republic TV.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE | Image:Sanjay Nirupam
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader, Sanjay Nirupam on Friday voiced concerns over a purported communication breakdown within the Congress party and urged a reconsideration of its alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT). Nirupam’s remark while speaking exclusively to Republic TV follow recent tensions between the two parties, notably sparked by Shiv Sena’s independent release of candidate lists for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, bypassing Congress.

Expressing apprehension over Shiv Sena's maneuvering in Mumbai, Nirupam remarked, "The way Shiv Sena UBT has taken 5 seats of Mumbai, it seems that there is a plan to bury Congress in Mumbai." 

Advertisement

Shiv Sena (UBT) wants to diminish Cong’s influence: Sanjay Nirupam 

The Congress leader went on to assert that Shiv Sena's actions indicated a concerted effort to diminish Congress's influence in the region, calling upon Congress leadership to intervene promptly or contemplate severing ties with Shiv Sena.

Advertisement

Nirupam highlighted a disconnection between central leadership and state-level leaders in the Congress party. He emphasized the need for Congress leaders to have autonomy and voiced dissatisfaction with the handling of negotiations within the alliance.

Drawing attention to the imbalance in seat distribution, Nirupam underscored the perceived disparity, stating, “In Mumbai, Shiv Sena got all 5 seats out of 6, and we got one seat like a beggar. This is an insult to Congress and a conspiracy to end Congress.”

Advertisement

I have given myself 2 weeks to decide on my political future: Nirupam 

Citing the urgency for effective communication and strategic decision-making, Nirupam revealed his contemplation of future political steps, allowing himself a two-week window for deliberation. He lamented the lack of outreach from central leadership or other political entities, underscoring the need for cohesive engagement within the party.

Nirupam's remarks shed light on the internal dynamics of Congress and the challenges posed by its alliance with Shiv Sena. 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Basanti Chatterjee

Basanti Chatterjee Health

3 minutes ago
Indian hockey player Deepika

I am honoured: Deepika

4 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

11 minutes ago
Zomato delivery boy in tears over blocked account

Zomato

11 minutes ago
Akasa Air

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

12 minutes ago
Delhi: Man Arrested For Killing A Man During Pub Fight In Pitampura Bar

Delhi: Man Arrested

12 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
Louis Gossett Jr

Louis Gossett Jr No More

14 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Are BOOS affecting Hardik

17 minutes ago
L&T Shipbuilding facility

UK Royal Navy

19 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

20 minutes ago
Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrekar

21 minutes ago
Icra forecasts steady 10% growth in non-ferrous metal demand

Growth in metals: ICRA

26 minutes ago
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd announced a 62% rise in their consolidated profit

Icra forecasts steady 10%

42 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 Teaser Date Out

an hour ago
Crew posters

Crew Review

an hour ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

an hour ago
VST Tillers Tractors

Force Motors trucks

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News4 hours ago

  2. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World7 hours ago

  3. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News7 hours ago

  4. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo