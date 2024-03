Advertisement

TMC List For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced the names of all 42 candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. With this announcement, Mamata also signaled the end of the INDI alliance in West Bengal by giving out a single ticket to Congress. In fact, TMC has fielded former KKR player Yusuf Pathan from Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's bastion Berhampore. Expelled from Lok Sabha over the cash-for-query row, Mahua Moitra's name has also featured in the list.



Here is the list of all 42 TMC candidates:

Cooch Behar -- Jagadish Chandra Verma Basunia

Alipurduar -- Prakash Chik Baraik

Jalpaiguri -- Nirmal Chandra Roy

Darjeeling -- Gopal Lama

Raiganj - Krishna Kalyani

Balurghat -- Revolution ally

Malda North -- Prasun Banerjee IPS

Malda South -- Shahnaz Ali Rehnaz

Jangipur - Khalilur Rahman

Murshidabad -- Abu Taher Khan

Krishnanagar -- Mahua Maitra

Ranaghat -- Mukutmoni adhikari

Bangaon -- Biswajit Das

Barrackpore -- Partha Bhowmik

Dum Dum -- Professor Sougat Roy

Barasat - Dr. Kakali Ghosh Dastidar

Basirhat - Haji Nurul Islam

Jayanagar - Pratima Mandal

Mathurapur - Bapi Halder

Diamond Harbor -- Abhishek Banerjee

Jadavpur -- Sayani Ghosh

Kolkata South -- Mala Roy

Kolkata North -- Sudeep Banerjee

Howrah -- Former footballer Prasun Banerjee

Uluberia -- Sajda Ahmed

Srirampur -- Kalyan Banerjee

Hooghly -- Rachna Banerjee

Arambagh - Mithali Bagh

Tamluk -- Devanshu Bhattacharya

Kanthi - Uttam Barik

Ghatal -- Deepak Adhikari Dev

Jhargram -- Padma Shri and Bangavibhushan Kalipada Soren

Medinipur -- June Malia

Purulia -- Shantiram Mahato

Bankura -- Arup Chakraborty

East Burdwan -- Dr. Sharmila Sarkar

Burdwan Durgapur -- Kirti Azad

Asansol -- Shatrughan Sinha

Bolpur -- Asit Mal

Birbhum - Shatabdi Roy

Bishnupur -- Sujata Mandal Khan