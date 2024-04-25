Advertisement

Kannauj: As reports of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filing his Lok Sabha candidature from Amethi seat gain momentum, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav remarked that the ‘gathering will now be in Uttar Pradesh only.’ As the suspense continued on whether Gandhi would fight the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, posters supporting his brother-in-law Robert Vadra's candidature surfaced in the constituency that was once regarded as a Gandhi family bastion.

On Thursday, Yadav, while answering a question, "Now that you have come to Kannauj, is your friend (Rahul Gandhi) going to come (contest) to Amethi," quipped, “Sab aayenge ab toh (everyone will come now), mehfil toh ab UP mein hi sajegi (the gathering will be in Uttar Pradesh only).”

Earlier in the day, Yadav filed his nomination papers from the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency in the presence of party leaders, including Ram Gopal Yadav.

Talking to reporters after filing his nomination, Akhilesh promised to ensure development in the city. "The people and party workers wanted me to contest from here as SP candidate. I hope I will get the blessings of the people. When I came here for the first time after Netaji (his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav) asked me to contest from here, top leaders, including Janeshwar Mishra, Amar Singh, Azam Khan, Netaji were there. This election here will end the negative politics of the BJP. The fragrance of Kannauj, which is the city's identity, will spread again," he said.

The SP chief said people do not like the BJP's "negative politics" or its working style, adding that brotherhood and love will spread from Kannauj after his win.

Asked about some BJP leaders' reported comments that the polls were a cricket match between India and Pakistan, Akhilesh said, "They will not be able to throw a ball nor be able to use the bat. We will hit six on all the six balls."

When asked about the delay in announcing his candidature, the SP chief said, "There is an old saying: Strike the iron when it is hot. I am here at the right time." Akhilesh has replaced his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as the SP candidate from Kannauj.

On Monday, the SP had declared his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate from the Kannauj parliamentary seat but changed its decision on Wednesday. Akhilesh said that the BJP government stopped the work that the SP began in Kannauj.

Speaking to reporters, party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said the SP will win the Kannauj seat with a huge margin. "The BJP candidate might lose his deposit in the seat," he said.

Akhilesh had won the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat first in 2000 and later represented it in 2004 and 2009. The seat is presently represented by BJP's Subrat Pathak, who had defeated SP candidate Dimple Yadav in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Elections in Kannauj will be held in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

(with PTI inputs)