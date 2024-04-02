Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday remained adamant on contesting the Shivamogga seat against BJP candidate and BS Yediyurappa’s elder son BY Raghavendra, despite discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Miffed over ticket denial to son KE Kantesh, Eshwarappa will travel to Delhi to meet BJP top leadership tomorrow.

Giving details of his discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a day-long visit to Karnataka, Eshwarappa said, “Amit Shah asked me to come to Delhi and that he wants to speak to me. I have told him that I will come to Delhi but have told him that he must not ask me to not contest. Responding to that Shah said that he'll not direct but requested me to not contest. I have told him that it's not necessary.”

Eshwarappa met disappointment after his son KE Kantesh was denied party ticket from the Haveri seat for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP instead fielded former CM Basavaraj Bommai from the segment.

Disappointed with the decision, Eshwarappa declared he will contest election independently against Raghavendra from the Shivamogga seat.

Eshwarappa, who has turned rebel, had said earlier that Yediyurappa who promised his son ticket from Haveri seat, betrayed him ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be conducted in twon phases- April 26 and May 7. In the last general elections, BJP swept the state, winning record 25 out of 28 seats.



