Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:45 IST
MIZORAM: Home Voting Initiative to Cater Senior Citizens, Specially Abled Kicked Off in Lunglei
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, home voting initiative has been kicked off in Mizoram's Lunglei district for citizens unable to reach polling booths.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Aizawl: In a significant move to ensure maximum voting percentage during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Mizoram, the electoral body has kicked off home voting for citizens on Thursday, who are unable to reach polling stations for the Lok Sabha polls. The initiative is aimed to assist people, who are physically unable to reach the polling stations.
Reports suggest that the pioneering initiative has commenced in the Lunglei district of Mizoram.
According to the officials, the home voting initiative is tailored for individuals facing constraints such as advanced age, disability, or health concerns such as those posed by COVID-19. Lunglei district has spearheaded this effort, becoming the first district in Mizoram to implement the innovative voting method.
The home voting process began in four localities within the Lunglei district on Thursday including Zobawk, Rahsi Veng, Rualalung, and Buarpui.
Notably, this endeavour caters to citizens aged 85 and above, COVID-19 patients, and persons with disabilities who find it challenging to visit polling stations.
Published April 4th, 2024 at 19:31 IST
