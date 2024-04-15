Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Executive Editor - News Niranjan Narayanswamy, talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inclusive approach in empowering every citizen of the country.

Piyush Goyal talked about how ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ is about empowering every citizen of India belonging to every class. The minister was speaking after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its poll manifesto, named 'Sankalp Patra', ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

PM Modi's Way of Empowering Women

Piyush Goyal talked about how PM Modi is empowering women with schemes such as ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and ‘NaMo Drone Didis’. “The Prime Minister, we have seen in the last five years, has already made 1 crore Lakhpati Didis. He has not made them by giving them a handout. He has empowered them, given them skill development, given them opportunities to have a sustainable livelihood, which will help their family for years to come,” Goyal said.

He added, “For example, the NaMo Drone Didis. They are being helped to get a drone at a subsidised price. They are being trained to operate the drone, and then the women are helping farmers to reduce the cost of farming and fertiliser use. Overall, it’s a win-win for the Drone Didis and the farmers, and saves the country from fertilisers. So, it’s a very holistic thinking that Prime Minister Modi always comes up with. His effort is to empower everyone in the country, and over a period of time make 1.4 billion Indians a part of the growth journey, make it more inclusive and help take prosperity to every single individual in the country.”

'Indians Trust PM Modi'

“The people of India trust PM Modi and that trust will decide where the people will lay their future,” said Goyal, adding, “The Congress and its half-baked INDI Alliance, fighting in one state, friends in another, such uncertainty (that) they can’t even decide a leader. The credibility of their commitments is almost zero. Whereas Prime Minister Modi is one person who has delivered on everything he has said.”

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are scheduled for April and May.