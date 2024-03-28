Advertisement

Srinagar: Days after the National Conference's decision to go solo in Kashmir, the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a major development as senior National Conference leaders attended the Iftar Party called by PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti along with Congress leaders.

This comes amid efforts by the Congress party to reunite the National Conference (NC) and the PDP within the alliance fold. Along with senior leaders of Congress in New Delhi, local leaders of the J&K unit are also holding talks with both parties for negotiations. These developments come in the wake of a rift within the alliance, with the National Conference asserting its decision not to allocate any seats to the PDP in Kashmir.

Sheikh Bashir, Provincial Secretary of the National Conference stated that the invitation was extended by Mehbooba, and as alliance partners, their presence was natural. When questioned about the stance of the party's high command, Bashir indicated that there was a tacit approval, as they were not prohibited from attending.

Bashir expressed optimism about the fluidity of political dynamics, emphasising that in politics, discussions are always ongoing and that decisions are yet to be finalised; even nomination forms haven't been made and anything is possible. He added that even the BJP, a major player, is facing challenges in decision-making, underscoring the unpredictable nature of politics.

Earlier, Apni Party ceded the Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat to Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) for the upcoming first phase of Lok Sabha Polls. This move is perceived as a conciliatory gesture by the Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party towards fostering a broader grand alliance in the region, potentially posing a challenge to the existing INDI alliance in the Union Territory.

With the Apni Party's decision to support DPAP, it is anticipated that the INDI alliance may suffer a significant setback in the Chenab Valley, with estimated losses ranging from 30,000 to 50,000 votes, according to internal analyses conducted by both parties.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta had said that such alliances are common during elections, but ultimately, the results hold significance. He added that these alliances are primarily targeted against the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party in Kashmir and asserted that they wouldn't adversely affect the BJP.