New Delhi: Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women (NCW) has reacted strongly to the remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut by Supriya Shrinate, National Spokesperson, Congress and former journalist. Shrinate’s social media account had posted a racy picture of Kangana Ranaut and asked for her ‘rate card’ from ‘Mandi’ (bazaar). Incidentally, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh is the constituency from which Kangana Ranaut will be contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

The sharp jibe at Kangana Ranaut by Supriya Shrinate did not go down well with the BJP, with National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla immediately reposting the Congress leader’s post and questioning her.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also tweeted in support of Kangana Ranaut, saying, “This initiation into politics by fire @KanganaTeam is not a reflection on who you are but on what they have done & are capable of continuing to do for they can’t fathom how to deal with women of steel. March onto victory . Vijayi Bhav!”

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Reacts to Supriya Shrinate's Post on Kangana Ranaut

Now, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma has reacted to Supriya Shrinate's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Sharma, in her reply to Tajinder Bagga request to take action in the case, said that she will be writing to the Election Commission of India about it. “You are a fighter and a shining star @KanganaTeam. People who are insecure acts low. Keep shining and all the best. @TajinderBagga writing to @ECISVEEP,” said Sharma on X.

You are a fighter and a shining star @KanganaTeam. People who are insecure acts low. Keep shining and all the best. @TajinderBagga writing to @ECISVEEP. https://t.co/D6eQgKyunR — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) March 25, 2024

Supriya Shrinate’s poor excuse after remark on Kangana Ranaut

Meanwhile, Supriya Shrinate’s poor excuse for her remark on Kangana Ranaut is that the post was made by one of the people who have access to her social media accounts and not her.

“Someone who had access to my meta accounts ( FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter (@Supriyaparody) which started the whole mischief, and is being reported,” said Supriya Shrinate, while also reiterating it through a video.

Kangana Ranaut responds to Supriya Shrinate

Kangana Ranaut has responded to Supriya Shrinate in two separate posts on her social media. Kangana said on X, “Dear Supriya ji In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii. We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur… every woman deserves her dignity… 🙏 .”

In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii.… pic.twitter.com/GJbhJTQAzW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 25, 2024

Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the attack by Congress supporters for sexist remarks after her nomination for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by the BJP.

“If a young man gets ticket his ideology is attacked if a young woman gets ticket her sexuality is attacked. Strange !! Also congress people are sexualising a small town’s name. Mandi is being used in sexual context every where, just because it has a young woman candidate, shame on congress people for displaying sexist tendencies.”

Mandi is being used in sexual context every where, just because it has a young woman candidate, shame… pic.twitter.com/BIn2XfWXjz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 25, 2024