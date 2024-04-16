Need Chanakyan Leadership At This Critical Time: Amish Tripathi on Why He Will Vote For PM Modi | Image:Facebook

New Delhi: With the polling day for Lok Sabha elections around the corner, Amish Tripathi, a renowned author, decided to break his ‘self-imposed’ political silence and extended support to BJP, saying that “We need Chanakyan leadership at this crucial time.”

Taking to microblogging site X, the author shared his insights on why he will be voting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to begin on April 19.

Afffirming that it's crucial to vote for the Prime Minister, through his candidates, he shared his thoughts that guided him to reach the decision of supporting the NDA government.

Doing a quick recap of the development works carried by the incumbent government, he wrote, “The obvious reasons from his government’s past record have been covered by many, and I will quickly run through some of them. Dramatic reduction in poverty, emphatic strengthening of the national finances and fisc, vast improvements in infrastructure (I see it in Mumbai, the city I live in, and also Varanasi, the city my family hails from), rising GDP growth rates, investments in science & tech, incentives for start-ups & small-business loans (something I hear about from my readers, who are largely the youth), vastly improved welfare delivery (which has reduced leakages that were common in the past). All good things.”

'But The Key Reason Is…'

Besides development work, Tripathi shared the key reason of supporting the NDA government and said that the country needs a Chanakyan leadership for the nation and civilisation, especially at a time when the Global order and peace of the post-1945 era are in shambles and wars loom large in multiple theatres.

He added that when ‘Global Order’ crumbles, there is usually a time of ‘chaos, tumult and often, war.’

“At this critical stage in world history, we Indians need leadership that has intense motivation, competencies that are top-of-the-line, ability to work hard, capability to carry the masses along. And skills to engage with the world with firm clarity; with kindness when possible, but with steely resolve when necessary,” the author said.

“There are many who love and admire Prime Minister Modi. Some do not. To those who don’t, my appeal, at this critical juncture in world history is this: we need a strong government with a clear majority, which can engage with the world in a robust manner and ensure that India emerges at the top at the end of this period of tumult,” he added.

Tripathi drawn the line between a weak and a strong India to explain its consequences. “If India is strong, all of us Indians at least have a chance of being strong. If India weakens (like it did in the late 50s, 60s, 70s & 80s), it is guaranteed that we will all weaken.”

At the end of his note, he urged voters, “We need Chanakyan leadership at this critical time for our nation, our civilisation. We need Prime Minister Modi to continue. I will be voting for the NDA candidate in my constituency. I hope you will too.”