New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday, asserted that if the BJP is voted back to power to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Prime Minister, Delhi would become one of the top five cities in the world.

Gadkari said the same while he was addressing a public meeting at Chandni Chowk in support of BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal. Citing various projects undertaken by the Centre in Delhi, Gadkari said his ministry alone provided funds of Rs 1.10 lakh for various infrastructure projects in Delhi, including for the construction of highways and flyovers to improve the national capital's connectivity with other cities like Jaipur, Dehradun and Haridwar.

He also cited proposed projects like an electric cable bus between Delhi and Jaipur and an amphibious plane service from Yamuna waters.

"A scheme has been prepared and amphibious planes will arrive in Delhi that will take off from the Yamuna front to go to any other destination in the country," Gadkari said.

"We have undertaken a plan for starting an electric cable bus from Delhi to Jaipur. Work on the project is underway for three inter-connected buses running at a speed of 120 km per hour that will cover the Delhi-Jaipur distance in 2.15 hours," said the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

The electric cable buses will be air-conditioned with business class facilities like aeroplanes and the tickets of these buses will cost 30 per cent less than those of the diesel buses, he said.

Gadkari further said that before December, the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced to two hours and that between Delhi and Haridwar will become just 1.5 hours, due to the highways being developed by the Centre.

He also cited various projects and funds from the Centre to clean the Yamuna River and improve the water supply in the city, apart from infrastructure development.

"The credit for all this work goes to Delhi's people who gave the BJP seven Lok Sabha seats in 2019, and because of which Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, and I could become a minister," he said.

Gadkari said that when he was the water resources minister, the Delhi government was allotted Rs 6,000 crore for setting up sewage treatment plants to clean the Yamuna River.

"I promise that if you give the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to help the BJP and NDA to gain a majority and make Modi ji Prime Minister again, we will work to ensure that Delhi becomes one of the top five cities of the world," he said.

By paving the way for the completion of multipurpose dam projects in four states, the BJP government at the Centre has ensured the availability of water to fulfil the needs of Delhi till 2070, Gadkari further said. (with PTI inputs)