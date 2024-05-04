Advertisement

New Delhi: Playing divisive politics for vote banks is not new among INDI leaders. Following the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi, DK Suresh, and A Raja, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has stoked a fresh row by resorting to lure voters by exploiting Hindu-Muslim divisions.

“The Prime Minister of the country is Hindu, the President is Hindu, the Chief Ministers of all the states are Hindu, all three Army Chiefs are Hindus, yet these people are saying that Sanatan is in danger”, these were the words of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav while addressing a public gathering.

‘APJ Abdul Kalam, Who Made Him The President?’ BJP Hits Back

Reacting strongly to Tejashwi's remarks, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “They can go to any extent for vote. They can't speak on PFI. APJ Kalam, who made him the President? -Atal Bihari ji. The question is this- had they respected the Sanatan Dharm, they would have come to the Ram Janam Bhoomi Inauguration.”

Divisive Politics Not New For INDI

Earlier, several INDI leaders had stoked controversy with their divisive remarks.

Fighting Against Shakti : Addressing the INDIA rally, Rahul had said, “There is a word ‘Shakti’ in Hinduism. We are fighting against a shakti too".

: Addressing the INDIA rally, Rahul had said, “There is a word ‘Shakti’ in Hinduism. We are fighting against a shakti too". Won't Accept ‘Jai Shri Ram’: "Tamil Nadu won't accept slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' we are enemies of Lord Ram", Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) parliamentarian A Raja had said.

"Tamil Nadu won't accept slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' we are enemies of Lord Ram", Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) parliamentarian A Raja had said. ‘Sanatana Dharma’ Like Malaria: Besides, DMK leader Stalin had 'Sanatana Dharma' to diseases like 'malaria' and 'dengue' while advocating for its elimination because it was rooted in the caste system and historical discrimination.

Besides, DMK leader Stalin had 'Sanatana Dharma' to diseases like 'malaria' and 'dengue' while advocating for its elimination because it was rooted in the caste system and historical discrimination. Separate South India Country: Congress MP DK Suresh had demanded a ‘separate South India country’, saying "Central government is giving south Indian states tax money to North India. We (South India) are facing financial problem. If this injustice is not corrected, we have to demand separate nation".