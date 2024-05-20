Advertisement

Kolkata: Breaking silence over her controversial remarks on Bengal monks, Mamata Banerjee refused to back down on her stance on Kartik Maharaj, calling him a BJP agent, hours after Murshidabad's Bharat Sevashram Sangha slapped a defamation notice, demanding an apology from the West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday. Claiming that she is not against Sanatan institutions, Mamata said, "I am not against Ramakrishna Mission. I have only mentioned about one or two individuals."

Mamata further alleged that Kartik Maharaj has been campaigning for BJP in the name of religion. "I mentioned him as I have got the news that he doesn't entertain TMC agents...He can be involved in politics. I don't have any problem with that. But, he should proudly carry the saffron party symbol close. He can't play politics from the shadows."

"Why will I be against Ramakrishna Mission? Even that day when one maharaj fell ill, I went to visit him. My relationship with the Mission is really good. I have restored Swami Vivekananda's house...All are not equal. That is exactly what I said. I have only mentioned few people," said Mamata. Challenging PM Narendra Modi, Mamata asked, “How many times has he visited Sarada Devi's (Ramakrishna's spouse) birth place in Jayrambati.”



Earlier in the day, Kartik Maharaj confirmed that he has served a legal notice to Mamata for not only defaming him personally but the organisation as well. "I would not have been concerned. As a spiritual leader, we are not affected by personal criticism as we are here to serve the people. However, she defamed the organisation, which is unacceptable."

On Sunday, PM Modi cornered Mamata over her "some monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi" remarks, saying that TMC has crossed all limits of decency by “spreading falsehoods against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha.”

(With inputs from PTI)