Updated April 21st, 2024 at 12:59 IST
BREAKING: On Poll Duty, 10 CRPF Personnel Injured as Bus Overturns in Chhattisgarh
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
On Poll Duty, 10 CRPF Personnel Injured Bus Overturns in Chhattisgarh | Image:PTI/representative
Raipur: In a tragic incident, as many as 10 CRPF personnel sustained injuries when a bus ferrying them for poll duty overturned in Bastar district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.
(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
Published April 21st, 2024 at 12:59 IST