Updated April 21st, 2024 at 12:59 IST

BREAKING: On Poll Duty, 10 CRPF Personnel Injured as Bus Overturns in Chhattisgarh

As many as 10 CRPF personnel sustained injuries when a bus ferrying them for poll duty overturned in Bastar district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
On Poll Duty, 10 CRPF Personnel Injured Bus Overturns in Chhattisgarh | Image:PTI/representative
Advertisement

Raipur: In a tragic incident, as many as 10 CRPF personnel sustained injuries when a bus ferrying them for poll duty overturned in Bastar district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

Advertisement

Published April 21st, 2024 at 12:59 IST