New Delhi: With the biggest poll battle of the year – Lok Sabha Elections 2024 – just around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted, “One nation one election [ONOP] is our commitment”, as he underlined that people from across the length and breadth of the country have stepped forward to give their inputs. “The suggestions received on ‘ONOP’ are not only positive, but innovative too”, the prime minister told news agency ANI, during his biggest pre-poll interview yet after the release of BJP's ‘Sankalp Patra’ (election manifesto) yesterday.

"As a nation, we'll benefit a lot if we are able to implement this report", PM Modi stressed while speaking on ‘One Nation One Election’.

“We have spoken about our commitment on ‘ONOP’ in the Parliament as well”, the prime minister further said, adding that his government has also set up a committee in this regard.

According to the report released by the committee, PM Modi said, many citizens – in terms of one nation one election – have come on board. “Many people have given their suggestions to the committee. Very positive and innovative suggestions have come from across the country”, he told ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash.

During the 78-minute-long interview, the prime minister also stressed that there was a detailed roadmap for every section of the society, in the BJP manifesto released a day ago.

Earlier during the day, PM Modi reached out to the coastal community in Kerala by promising to safeguard the coastline, protect their livelihoods and ensure a dignified life for them.

He also questioned the credibility and trustworthiness of the LDF and Congress in Kerala, saying they fight each other in Thiruvananthapuram, but in Tirunelveli (in Tamil Nadu) they are allies.