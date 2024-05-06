Advertisement

New Delhi: Asserting that patriots, Ram devotees and believers of ‘Sanatana’ cannot stay in the Congress, former party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday ripped into the Opposition as he made some super-explosive remarks against the INDI Bloc leaders, while stressing that the opposition is “yearning to remove Modi because they want an opportunity to loot the country, but Modi is not allowing it to happen”.

“Insulting Sanatana, martyrs and martyrdom has become a hobby of Congress leaders, it is very unfortunate”, news agency ANI quoted Krishnam as saying in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

As June 4 approaches, more leaders will leave the Congress party, Krishnam reportedly said, a day after another party leader – Radhika Khera – quit the Congress, alleging misbehaviour by a Congress worker.

“When Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo ‘Nyay’ Yatra entered its Chhattisgarh leg, Sushil Anand repeatedly offered me alcohol”, former Congress insider Radhika Khera told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive interview on Monday.

Responding to a question on Khera's resignation, Acharya Pramod Krishnam told ANI, "There is a very long list right now…By June 4, more senior leaders are ready to leave the party because whoever talks about this country cannot stay in the Congress, whoever sings songs of Pakistan will stay in the Congress..."

Asserting that Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav have leftist agenda, Krishnam further said they want to “break the country at the behest of China”.

“They see citizens of this country as Hindus and Muslims”, he said, adding, “I want to tell the princes, for God's sake, for Mother India's sake, stop playing with India's identity”.

Echoing PM Modi's remarks on Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, “What the Prime Minister said is absolutely right, they want to divide the country. Modi is that leader who sees the 140 crore people of this nation as only Hindustanis”.

In his relentless pursuit of hating Modi, he started hating the very nation in the process, Krishnam said while responding to a question on Rahul Gandhi's political prospects in the parliamentary elections which are nearing the third phase of polling, scheduled to take place on May 7.

He further made a country-wide appeal to the INDI bloc leaders, urging them to “not play such dirty games for power”.

They [Congress and SP leaders] will stand with anyone who abuses India, he lamented.